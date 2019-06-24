Rain

Gem156

novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
novice rank iconVishStix: Good night
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Guys, is the site okay?
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: dsa
novice rank iconamir.stelmah: :)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: what's up man
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDamian Lasek98: ....
adept rank iconLes Briacins: wsh
novice rank icondibilovich2007: hi
Sign in to start chatting

37

0/160

Back to War Thunder forum

Why doesn't crashing a plane into a tank destroy it?

JTeam avatar

JTeam

June 24, 2019 at 02:17 AM

If you fly really high up, then drop down and go at nearly the speed of sound, and then hit a tank with the plane... you'd expect the tank to be destroyed too, right? But it doesn't. What gives?
Faaskee avatar

Faaskee

June 24, 2019 at 02:51 AM

#GameLogic
CallMeCarlos avatar

CallMeCarlos

June 24, 2019 at 04:22 AM

#GameLogic

adventureman101 avatar

adventureman101

June 24, 2019 at 10:20 AM

I dont think the game counts your plane itself as an enitity that can damage tanks... im sure the game thinks your plane is an enitity that is capable of shooting bullets that damage tanks but cant damage tanks by ramming itself into one.
cptwolffe avatar

cptwolffe

July 5, 2019 at 09:34 PM

sometimes, if you smash into a truck, you will damage it or even destroy it, but I rhink you need a quite big plane.
iiVulpus avatar

iiVulpus

July 6, 2019 at 08:17 AM

Yeah that is quite stupid, when I was a rookie I tried doing it and it didn't work out. :sweat_smile:
118_XoX avatar

118_XoX

July 9, 2019 at 09:39 PM

because war thunder doesnt have good mechanics
dustx6102 avatar

dustx6102

July 10, 2019 at 08:43 PM

Nobody knows
LazzyLion avatar

LazzyLion

July 13, 2019 at 07:02 PM

ok this is my comment :) this is gfjfjfgjgfjhghgjghfnjhgojkghoihjkgjhojfghklgfhkjlgfkjhgfkhjkgfkhjklfgjhkljfkhjkgjkgfjhgfjhlkfgjklhklfjhgkljklfkhjfkhlflhjgfjkhgjfkjhkfjghkljfkhjfkjhklfjkhjkfjhkfjkhjkfjhkfljfgh
carlsondrake12 avatar

carlsondrake12

July 15, 2019 at 02:59 AM

Yea i tried it many times didn't worked but for vehicles its working :)
taimps avatar

taimps

November 11, 2019 at 02:16 AM

Just imagine all the noobs crashing cheap tier 1 planes into costly tier 3 tanks... Yeah, not cool
taran99y avatar

taran99y

November 11, 2019 at 11:36 AM

Yeah you're not playing that game to suicide into other players. It would ruin all the fun

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy