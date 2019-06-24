Why doesn't crashing a plane into a tank destroy it?

JTeam If you fly really high up, then drop down and go at nearly the speed of sound, and then hit a tank with the plane... you'd expect the tank to be destroyed too, right? But it doesn't. What gives?

Faaskee #GameLogic

CallMeCarlos #GameLogic





adventureman101 I dont think the game counts your plane itself as an enitity that can damage tanks... im sure the game thinks your plane is an enitity that is capable of shooting bullets that damage tanks but cant damage tanks by ramming itself into one.

cptwolffe sometimes, if you smash into a truck, you will damage it or even destroy it, but I rhink you need a quite big plane.

iiVulpus Yeah that is quite stupid, when I was a rookie I tried doing it and it didn't work out. :sweat_smile:

118_XoX because war thunder doesnt have good mechanics

dustx6102 Nobody knows

LazzyLion ok this is my comment :) this is gfjfjfgjgfjhghgjghfnjhgojkghoihjkgjhojfghklgfhkjlgfkjhgfkhjkgfkhjklfgjhkljfkhjkgjkgfjhgfjhlkfgjklhklfjhgkljklfkhjfkhlflhjgfjkhgjfkjhkfjghkljfkhjfkjhklfjkhjkfjhkfjkhjkfjhkfljfgh

carlsondrake12 Yea i tried it many times didn't worked but for vehicles its working :)



taimps Just imagine all the noobs crashing cheap tier 1 planes into costly tier 3 tanks... Yeah, not cool