Get Minecraft for free with Gamehag!

Frequently Asked Questions about earning Minecraft

Can I get Minecraft for free on Gamehag? Yes. Earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys on Gamehag. When you have enough Gems, you can redeem them directly for Minecraft keys (when available), Minecoins, or for gift cards (e.g., Microsoft/Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, Visa/PayPal) and purchase Minecraft from the official store. Availability of specific editions or keys can change over time and may vary by region.

Java vs Bedrock—what can I redeem? Both editions may be available. Java Edition is PC (Windows/macOS/Linux), while Bedrock Edition covers Windows, consoles (Xbox/PlayStation/Switch), and mobile. The Shop may also include Minecoins and Realms subscriptions. Because stock depends on region and supplier, if a specific edition isn’t currently listed, you can redeem a Microsoft/Xbox/PlayStation gift card or a Visa/PayPal cashout and purchase the edition you want directly from the official store.

Other rewards besides Minecraft? Absolutely. Gamehag supports many cashout methods including PayPal, Visa cards, crypto, Steam/Xbox/PlayStation game keys, and dozens of gift cards. You can also redeem for Minecoins or other in-game currencies. View the full list of cashout methods on the Cashout page.

Can I get similar sandbox games? Yes. If Minecraft keys aren’t currently available, you can still redeem Gems for similar sandbox and survival-crafting titles, DLCs, add-ons, or currency packs. The catalog changes frequently based on popularity and availability. View all items on the shop here.