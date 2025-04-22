Take part in the clash against your enemies in Clash of Lords 2: New Age, one of the best free-to-play mobile strategy games of its kind.

Make use of your strategic sense and choose wisely from a bunch of different character-cards you can use to conquer the enemy's castle. Experience your gameplay both in PvE and PvP along with your friends, upgrade your army and use special skills in order to survive. Think well about the defenses in your own castle, as an enemy may always come to you and cause a little disaster!

Join Clash of Lords 2: New Age today!