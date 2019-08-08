general
34
36
0/160
piotr_jaowski
August 8, 2019 at 03:37 AM
Potrzebuje kamieni dusz pomożecie prosze
MatteoGamero
August 8, 2019 at 01:40 PM
nie pomogę, ale polecam robić ankiety
artur20001357
August 8, 2019 at 01:57 PM
ankiety nie działają :/ nie polecam robić
kaonashii
August 13, 2019 at 04:54 PM
Ja też potrzebuję ;p
RotGarb
August 13, 2019 at 07:01 PM
Każdy na tym serwisie potrzebuje kamieni xD
medi999999
August 13, 2019 at 07:26 PM
instaluj gry i zarabiaj
