Pokemon go aktualizacja

xunax1 avatar

xunax1

June 21, 2017 at 10:44 PM

The PTC newsletter is an official newsletter sent out by The Pokemon Company, so this info is considered verified and correct. Be aware that Niantic has clarified that Raids will be initially released as a region-locked beta, so take the newsletter wording with a grain of salt. There is no specific release date besides “early July”, but the following is known: The new Gym system will be released before Raids Gyms will be reactivated some time after the 0.67.1 update rolls out worldwide on Android and iOS Raids will be initially released as a Beta in select cities/regions, similar to how the nearby tracker was first tested in San Francisco Raids will be gradually released in the weeks following the Beta release We expect that Niantic will be sharing more information about the release dates soon. While we wait for the release to happen, get up to speed with the new update with the following guides: New Gym Features Gym Badges New search bar functionality Raids Guide Legendary Raid Battles Raid Pass Raid rewards Technical Machines (TMs) Rare Candy Golden Razz Berry In case you haven’t seen it already, Raid Music and Sounds have been data mined! Preview:
Oscerida avatar

Oscerida

June 26, 2017 at 12:40 PM

Ja tu tylko po exp :)
Crisu17 avatar

Crisu17

June 28, 2017 at 01:39 AM

xunax, możesz wytłumaczyć wszystkim zgromadzonym po jaką ch0lerę zakładasz drugi wątek o aktualizacji Pokemon GO, w dodatku nie kwapiąc się nawet, by przetłumaczyć info odnośnie wyżej wymienionej? To znaczy... Po co to robisz, każdy wie. Ale dlaczego w tak prostacki sposób.
Materro avatar

Materro

November 6, 2018 at 12:32 AM

xddd to forum
