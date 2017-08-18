War Thunder... Is it a good game?

What is War Thunder and how is its gameplay
Here is the link to the game should you want to try it.
Base Launcher: https://warthunder.com/en
Steam Ver. : http://store.steampowered.com/app/236390/War_Thunder/
The Game is described as "The Next Generation MMO Combat Game for PC
"War Thunder,
A Game Described as "The Next Generation MMO Combat Game for PC
"
The gameplay itself from the get-go is very staight forward.
The playerbase is huge and graphics are as awesome as it can get. The tutorials at the beggining are very very rewarding. As just doing the tutorials somewhat give you a huge amount of in-game currency. Which in end may help you to purchase future plane upgrades.
Also the download size is pretty DECENT
based on the graphics of the game.
The game also allows you to play as a Pilot of a Fighter Plane all the way to the Pilot of a BOMBER
.
The game also gives you the freedom to do stunts as you are in the air.
You can take the battle to the air with the Swift P-40
American fighter
Or to the ground with the earth-shaking Tiger Tank
of the Germans
Soon enough says the devs, take the fight to the SEA
.
A few tips from me would be to buy one of each type of plane and see which one suits your play style.
If you want a more heavy TF2 approach I would suggest the German heavy fighters.
But if you want a more of scout-speed-fighter I would suggest the American fighters. Especially the P-40.
Everything about the game itself is just MARVELOUS
. I don't know how else I am suppose to put this but. You need to play the game if your in to all the planes, explosions, and awesome graphics. What makes the game so MARVELOUS
on my part. Is that is FREE
most games that are free really don't give that PAID
game punch of "umph" but this one out of the rest based of MY
opinon, as I always say in my articles. Give that PAID
game "umph" and also it is NOT PAY-TO-WIN
. Some games out there that ARE
free. Sometimes are PAY-TO-WIN
meaning, you need to spend atleast an amount of money to WIN
the game, or to ADVANCE
further into the game.
So MY
final verdict on this game, again
this is based on MY OPINION
so please don't rage on me.
But the game is AWESOME
. And I HIGHLY RECOMMEND IT
for people looking for a fun FREE-TO-PLAY
game. So I hope to see some of the people reading this article mine to play the game.