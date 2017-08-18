War Thunder... Is it a good game?

Rain

Gem221

adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: catKISS emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconerick: hi
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem183 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: POGSLIDE emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: xd
novice rank iconZera: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfra4: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBrett Thomas: Well
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem110 from the Rain.
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: peepoPooPoo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: pepeMeltdown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexis QLF: HI
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem278 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDabeh: asd
novice rank iconZera: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: how to get steam gift card
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: hi
novice rank iconAARMAN AHMED: Hey
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbrawler last: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem130 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: hello world
EarnNewsWar Thunder... Is it a good game?
By: Gamehag on August 18, 2017
(19 ratings)
War Thunder... Is it a good game?

War Thunder... Is it a good game?

What is War Thunder and how is its gameplay
Here is the link to the game should you want to try it.
Base Launcher: https://warthunder.com/en
Steam Ver. : http://store.steampowered.com/app/236390/War_Thunder/

The Game is described as "The Next Generation MMO Combat Game for PC"War Thunder,
A Game Described as "The Next Generation MMO Combat Game for PC"

The gameplay itself from the get-go is very staight forward.
The playerbase is huge and graphics are as awesome as it can get. The tutorials at the beggining are very very rewarding. As just doing the tutorials somewhat give you a huge amount of in-game currency. Which in end may help you to purchase future plane upgrades.
Also the download size is pretty DECENT based on the graphics of the game.
The game also allows you to play as a Pilot of a Fighter Plane all the way to the Pilot of a BOMBER.
The game also gives you the freedom to do stunts as you are in the air.
You can take the battle to the air with the Swift P-40 American fighter
Or to the ground with the earth-shaking Tiger Tank of the Germans
Soon enough says the devs, take the fight to the SEA.

A few tips from me would be to buy one of each type of plane and see which one suits your play style.
If you want a more heavy TF2 approach I would suggest the German heavy fighters.
But if you want a more of scout-speed-fighter I would suggest the American fighters. Especially the P-40.
Everything about the game itself is just MARVELOUS. I don't know how else I am suppose to put this but. You need to play the game if your in to all the planes, explosions, and awesome graphics. What makes the game so MARVELOUS on my part. Is that is FREE most games that are free really don't give that PAID game punch of "umph" but this one out of the rest based of MY opinon, as I always say in my articles. Give that PAID game "umph" and also it is NOT PAY-TO-WIN. Some games out there that ARE free. Sometimes are PAY-TO-WIN meaning, you need to spend atleast an amount of money to WIN the game, or to ADVANCE further into the game.

So MY final verdict on this game, again this is based on MY OPINION so please don't rage on me.
But the game is AWESOME. And I HIGHLY RECOMMEND IT for people looking for a fun FREE-TO-PLAY game. So I hope to see some of the people reading this article mine to play the game.
