War Thunder... Is it a good game?

What is War Thunder and how is its gameplayHere is the link to the game should you want to try it.Base Launcher: https://warthunder.com/en Steam Ver. : http://store.steampowered.com/app/236390/War_Thunder/



The Game is described as "" War Thunder,A Game Described as "The gameplay itself from the get-go is very staight forward.The playerbase is huge and graphics are as awesome as it can get. The tutorials at the beggining are very very rewarding. As just doing the tutorials somewhat give you a huge amount of in-game currency. Which in end may help you to purchase future plane upgrades.Also the download size is prettybased on the graphics of the game.The game also allows you to play as a Pilot of a Fighter Plane all the way to the Pilot of aThe game also gives you the freedom to do stunts as you are in the air.You can take the battle to the air with the SwiftAmerican fighterOr to the ground with the earth-shakingof the GermansSoon enough says the devs, take the fight to theA few tips from me would be to buy one of each type of plane and see which one suits your play style.If you want a more heavy TF2 approach I would suggest the German heavy fighters.But if you want a more of scout-speed-fighter I would suggest the American fighters. Especially the P-40.Everything about the game itself is just. I don't know how else I am suppose to put this but. You need to play the game if your in to all the planes, explosions, and awesome graphics. What makes the game soon my part. Is that ismost games that are free really don't give thatgame punch of "umph" but this one out of the rest based ofopinon, as I always say in my articles. Give thatgame "umph" and also it is. Some games out there thatfree. Sometimes aremeaning, you need to spend atleast an amount of money tothe game, or tofurther into the game.Sofinal verdict on this game, againthis is based onso please don't rage on me.But the game is. And Ifor people looking for a fungame. So I hope to see some of the people reading this article mine to play the game.