'War Thunder' and the thunder of war

War Thunder is the ultimate military-themed massive multiplayer online role-playing game that offers players an endless selection of intricately detailed military vehicles to choose from. Before you read any more lets hear what the critics are saying about this game...



Play Station Universe. 8.5 / 10.0 War Thunder is a gorgeous-looking and extremely competent flight combat game, though the lack of some of the PC version's game modes means it has yet to reach its full potential.



MMORPG.com 8.0 / 10.0 In the end, whether or not War Thunder is for you will depend on how interested you are multiplayer planes battles. Tank battles are fun but that's not where it shines on PlayStation 4. Yet. With no cost to download or play, you owe it to yourself to hop into the pilot seat at least once.



GameSpot. 8 / 10 Smooth and exciting aerial and tank action is at the heart of War Thunder, a big and broad multiplayer excursion back to World War II.

As Russia's 'special operation' in Ukraine continues, we are witnessing a war unfold like never before. It is true to say there have been many armed conflicts and full-scale wars over the past 60 years, including the Vietnam War, the Falklands War, and the Iraq War, but none have given us the opportunity to see, feel and hear war in such vivid detail as the war in Ukraine. Every day, there are numerous new videos showing in great detail images of missile strikes on civilian buildings, ammunition dumps, and fuel depots. War game developers must be enthralled by the coverage which is providing valuable insights into modern-day battlefield tactics and strategies. If you want to get involved with the action, from the safety of your bedroom, look no further than War Thunder.With the extensive use of drones and body cams on the battlefield, we can almost feel what it must be like to be engaged in close-quarter combat. New dynamic footage of the war is uploaded to Youtube every day, and some of the action is recorded live making it easy to imagine what it must feel like to be a member of the Ukrainian special forces storming Russian positions and clearing trenches and foxholes. The action is non-stop, and it's both exhilarating and terrifying at the same time. It's only when we stop and pause and take a look at the bigger picture that we realize that Europe has never seen such pointless destruction of entire villages and towns, on this scale, since World War II.It's not very often that we see games being used as a recruitment tool, but as you may have heard, screenshots have surfaced online showing that Russian military recruiters are using the games War Thunder and Mir Tankov to attract contract soldiers. There have been instances of players announcing that Military recruitment centers are inviting players to join the armed forces of the Russian Federation, actually in the game chat. It's widely known that the Russian gaming community is a somewhat curious bunch and not shy when it comes to displays of aggression, so it comes as no surprise that many Russian players support military action toward Ukraine. The Russian military is clearly attempting to recruit soldiers using War Thunder.War games have always been a popular genre and continue to be so to this day. There's something about being thrust into a virtual war zone that brings out the warrior in us, and games like 'War Thunder' capture that excitement perfectly. One of the reasons people enjoy games like 'War Thunder' is the stunning graphics that bring the vehicles and environments to life. The level of detail in the game is phenomenal, making players feel like they are really there on the battlefield. But it's not just the visuals that make 'War Thunder' such an engrossing experience, it's the gameplay as well. The game offers a rich and immersive experience, allowing players to pilot a vast array of vehicles, including aircraft, ground vehicles, and naval forces, in battles that span various periods.I have listed and ranked some of my all-time favorite war games below, do you agree with my rankings? What is your all-time favorite war game? Let me know in the comments. Also, just for fun, can you match any of the screenshots in this article to the title in the table below? Correct answers can be found at the end of the article.War Thunder is the ultimate military-themed MMORPG that offers players an endless selection of intricately detailed military vehicles to choose from. With each vehicle having its own unique stats, players can make informed decisions when selecting their preferred mode of transportation. Whether you prefer to take to the skies in one of the many planes available or command a ground or naval vehicle, War Thunder has something for everyone. With over 1,800 historically accurate models of aircraft, helicopters, naval vessels, and both wheeled and tracked armored vehicles spanning various periods, including WWII and the Cold War, players can immerse themselves in the thrill of combat without any restrictions or subscription fees. The appearance and characteristics of the vehicles in War Thunder are historically accurate, and their damage models are physically based, providing a level of realism that is hard to match.In addition to the vast selection of vehicles, War Thunder offers players a variety of game modes and missions to cater to their desired level of difficulty. From the more accessible arcade mode to the realistic and simulator battles that provide maximum historical accuracy, players can engage in team battles and complete objectives such as capturing special points or destroying/defending targets with their team. For those who are history enthusiasts, War Thunder offers popular planes that have accomplished amazing feats in war, providing a unique opportunity to experience history firsthand. The great diversity of missions and modes allows players to choose their desired level of difficulty. Realistic Battles and Simulator Battles, on the other hand, are tailored to those who wish for maximum historical accuracy.For beginners, I'd recommend starting with the Arcade mode in War Thunder. This model is designed to be more accessible and forgiving, allowing players to get a feel for the game mechanics and controls. In Arcade mode, players have a simplified flight model and aiming system, making it easier to get accustomed to the game's combat mechanics. Additionally, Arcade mode offers a more forgiving respawn system, allowing players to quickly get back into the action after being destroyed. Once you feel more comfortable with the game and its mechanics, you can move on to more challenging game modes such as Realistic or Simulator battles.In conclusion, War Thunder is the largest free-to-play multiplayer online game featuring military vehicles from a period spanning from the years before the Second World War until the present time. With new updates including modern prototypes regularly added, players can always expect a fresh and exciting experience. Join the battlefield today and experience the thrill of combat like never beforeJust for fun answers:Screenshot = Rank1=9 / 2=11 / 3=1 / 4=8 / 5=3 / 6=6