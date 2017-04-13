War Thunder - Game Review

tijnestein
tijnestein
Gem217
Atia
Atia
Gem7
Atia
Atia
Gem223
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem1,270
Justin Böning
Justin Böning
Gem10
Justin Böning
Justin Böning
Gem35
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem343
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem50
Atia
Atia
Gem7
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem10
john19john9
john19john9
Gem175
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem30
bpedder79
bpedder79
Gem57
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem189
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem770
john19john9
john19john9
Gem175
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
john19john9
john19john9
Gem175
Arthur Santos
Arthur Santos
Gem8
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem231
Rain

Gem221

adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: catKISS emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconerick: hi
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem183 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: POGSLIDE emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: xd
novice rank iconZera: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfra4: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBrett Thomas: Well
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem110 from the Rain.
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: peepoPooPoo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: pepeMeltdown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexis QLF: HI
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem278 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDabeh: asd
novice rank iconZera: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: how to get steam gift card
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: hi
novice rank iconAARMAN AHMED: Hey
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbrawler last: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem130 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: hello world
Sign in to start chatting

47

0/160

EarnNewsWar Thunder - Game Review
By: Gamehag on April 13, 2017
(160 ratings)
War Thunder - Game Review

War Thunder - Game Review

A Short / Medium game review of War Thunder, A near accurate - military flight / tank simulator.What Is War Thunder?

War thunder is a military simulation that simulates both flying and driving. You can play as either an attack plane or a ground tank, the game
is mostly focused around the flying however. You fly around shooting at enemy pilots until they are killed or they retreat, alternatively you can
play the game objective of destroying enemy bunkers full of artillery and destroying ground units advancing into ally terrority.


Is The Flying / Driving Realistic?

In the game, there are four different variations of controls.

1) Mouse Aim
-  This gives you complete control over the aircraft / vehicle by only using your mouse, if you move the mouse to   the right, your vehicle will move to the right, Vice Versa.

2) Simplified Controls
-  This mode provides you with a virtual instructor to help control of the aircraft in the air. Unlike mouse aiming mode however, it allows you to assign the controls to any device. Meaning, you set the controls to whatever you want / feel comfortable with.

3) Realistic Controls
-  You are able to assign the controls as you wish, but you are not given a virtual instructor to help you with the controls, there are more mechanics to your vehicle that you may also add into your controls. (being able to use more mechanisms built into the vehicle.

4) Full-Real Controls
-  You are able to control every little mechanism of the vehicle with no help at all. These mechanisms range from : The flaps of your plane ;  the trim tab ; the propellar pitch and many more. You are not given a virtual instructor so you must learn the controls yourself (This is recommended for advanced players only).


Is It Easy To Learn?

The basics of the game are very easy to learn, these being, controlling your vehicle and fighting enemys. These are the main things you need to learn in the game in order to play.
It is very easy to learn these as the In-Game tutorial covers both of these and some extra tips aswell. This means that it is easy to play the game no-matter how experienced that you are at video games, whether you are good or bad!


Is It Pay To Win?

Alike most free to play games, there are micro-transactions, but in War Thunder it doesn't make as much of a difference than a player who does not spend money on the game. The main reason people purchase gold (The Premium Currency) Is to speed up upgrading proccess and purchasing new planes.
However, if you are to play the game for a little bit longer than a player that purchases gold, you will still be able to get all  these upgrades and planes for youself !
So be happy that it isn't pay to win and enjoy the game without having to worry about "Premium players"


Is The Combat System Good?

The combat system is a fast pace shooter, whether you are the one tailing another enemy aircraft, or yourself being tailed. There is always a way to turn the fight into the other persons favour, such as slowing down your vehicle down so the enemy goes infront of you, or by using dodging techniques until your teammates come to aid. In other words, the person who engages in a fight is not always likely to win.

Additionaly, when firing a bullet projectile, it may have to be fired slightly infront or above the enemy (due to bullet speed and bullet drop) this is what adds to the realism of the game making it fun and enjoyable.


What Different Types Of Vehicles Are There?

When choosing an aircraft, you may choose between 3 varieties of aircraft. (Small / Medium / Large)
The small aircraft is usually fast and can deal small - medium amounts of damage.
The medium aircraft has a slightly slower speed but can deal alot of damage to other aircrafts.
Lastly, the Large aircraft is very slow / hard to manoeuvre but can take a beating and deal a very large amount of damage.

There are seven different nations to choose from when deciding what vehicle to choose from.

U.S.A
Great Britain
Germany
U.S.S.R
Japan
Italy
Australia

Each nation focuses on a certain type of aircraft.


Is It Worth The Wait Of Downloading It?

In my opinion, Yes. It is, for a free to play game of such high standard you would be lucky to find a game as good as War Thunder that you have to pay for.
The options to play realisticly or easily, makes it accessable for both new players and advanced players. And if you like mixing it up a little bit, you don't always have to be in an aircraft,
You can play as a ground unit aswell!


I hope you enjoyed the guide and has encouraged you to give War Thunder a go!

I'll see you on the battlefield.










enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy