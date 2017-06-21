( 56 ratings)

Valve are ruining csgo after every update.

I think valve kind of ruined the game with all the new updates

For an example, i think all the new csgo collections are really bad

and that's because they don't really care about the game anymore they care only about the money

Let me know what do you think about them! I wanted to write this article to let people know what I think about the new cs:go collections

Hydra, Spectrum I personally think the new collections are really useless and it's a money generator for valve company

I mean, they are just adding new cases with new skins I think it's ruining the game because slowly the players will not care about the game anymore

They are gonna just think about skins all day and forget the real game. Valve already affected some players with the skins. There are some players who think that if you don't have skins you are bad at the game Because currently, csgo is broken and I can tell you over 3000+ problems with csgo that they can fix but again "Skins Only" so I guess they are not gonna fix them but Adding skins Again this is a company that reminds me of Microsoft because they already have a lot of money but they still want more. They are getting the money out of the keys or adding money to the steam wallet or the steam market and more.

It just shows us how badly valve want's the money because like I said CSGO IS BROKEN They can fix it but again it's not gonna happened because people are still playing the game and kids are still getting scammed Valve could stop all the gambling stuff but they don't want to because when someone loses a skin the addiction will give valve more and more money So i say

"Stop Thinking About Skins And Just Play The Game!"

Skins are made to give money to Valve and to make yourself look a little bit cooler

I say you can gamble with free coins or stuff like that but don't waste your own money on the game

So have an amazing day thank you so much GameHag for letting me say what i think about the game



Best Regards

~BlobbyPixel