Uncharted: The Lost Legacy review

All five previous games of the Uncharted series have come from the perspective of Nathan Drake. Whatever attitude you have towards this character, you will recognize that Nate became synonymous with what Uncharted Games are - primarily thirst for challenging adventures with a breath of humor. From that point of view you may be skeptical about the question of whether the independent expansion of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy with female characters can be as interesting and fun as the previous Drake games.To immediately kill the tension, the answer is - maybe. Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross are without problems carrying the first adventure without Nathan Drake and his absence is not felt at all. Chloe is equally funny as her former partner, and her quest for the ancient treasures of India is grandiose just like Drake's venture. Simply put, there is no doubt about whether The Lost Legacy is a real Uncharted game. All ingredients are there, only with other characters.Unfortunately, The Lost Legacy starts slowly and I think it's about the saddest start of some Uncharted game. The story is not immediately clear to you at first because you only later learn how, and why, there was a pairing of the Frazer-Ross tandem. On the other hand, the gameplay must pass a mandatory tutorial section, although this is an expansion, and the overall impression does not help even the fact that the introductory mission does not take place in an attractive location that Uncharted is recognizable.However, things are soon starting to get better from the third chapter when the player reveals the largest area to explore in all of the Uncharted games so far. It's also the longest section of the Uncharted Series, especially if you decide to solve a minor task. In this large area, you will see beautiful scenes and notice that nature is crumbly living than in Uncharted 4. The more animals are on the map and the greater the variety in the environmental view.Especially impresses that design does not suffer because of the size of the level. It's fascinating how well Naughty Dog matches its worlds in the sense that the player without thinking too much is clear where to go without the need for some indicators, the instinct of supermodels, GPS marks or lines that would guide him on the right path.It simply enchants the way Naughty Dog can point out some object to catch the player's attention, and that the object does not slip in contrast to others and does not act unnatural. This designing skill is not something that you know in the game, but the big map of The Lost Legacy makes a clear distinction between Uncharted's quality and all Ubisoft's semi-open worlds.The gameplay itself in The Lost Legacy is identical to that of Uncharted 4. It is true that new types of weapons have been introduced, but the difference is only a few interesting puzzles that fortunately do not give rise to. The only addition to the gameplay is actually unlocking lockpick locks, but it's just an additional activity, not a challenge. Namely, when unlocking has no failure, lockpick can not be broken.All other gameplay segments are well known and already seen. As this is a (autonomous) expansion, I do not think we should argue about the non-originality. Uncharted 4 was a very expensive project and I think the Naughty Doga team deserved the opportunity to give a little copy-paste method to a little more than what Uncharted fans like - just a year after four and at an affordable price for a solid durability campaign of over six hours of playing , and full Uncharted 4 multiplayer, complemented by a three-player co-operative Survival Arena mode.The only disadvantage is that the existing bumps of the parts so far have not been corrected, so the submarines are still invisible to the enemies in the stealth mode, and even worse they do not know or determine where the enemy is, but they use the shelter almost randomly. In the case of Nadine, this is even more comic because she has military training, and there is more trouble on the ground than help.The Lost Legacy does not have many links to previous games about the story, which means you will not miss anything important if you do not play it. Those little references to Drake will draw a gentle smile of fans, but Chloe and Nadine eventually have their own separate stories so definitely do not expect Lost Legacy to continue the canon Uncharted series.Instead, expect the game to surprise you again with your graphic display. Uncharted is still the most beautiful and technically the most complex game on the market. Unlike the four, the Lost Legacy comes with HDR support and a dynamic 4K resolution.It is said that the picture speaks more than a thousand words so I would like to let these pictures speak their conclusion about Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. If they seem tempting to you, this is the only confirmation you need to engage in exploring the exotic India. Anyway, I have to mention that the game is inevitable because this is not a completely new game but the expansion of Uncharted 4. Drake may not be, but his influence is quite felt on the adventure Chloe Frazer.