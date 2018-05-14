TOTAL WAR SAGA: THRONES OF BRITANNIA - PC REVIEW

you won't be able to spam turns

Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia is a historical action strategy PC game, released on 3 May 2018. The game focuses on the kingdoms vying for power of the Isles. There is a lot of negative reviews for this game, but if you are a fan of previous Total War games, you will like this one. Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia is a historical game, starting in 878 AD, after the death of Ragnar Lothbrok and it's the age of Alfred the Great, King of the Anglo-Saxons and historical celebrity. You can play many factions and these are English, Welsh, Gaelic, or Great Viking army and Viking sea king. Battles are same as in the previous Total War games, but they look very different. There is much more new mechanics and old mechanics brought back from the old games of Total War previous games. This game is pretty unique, campaigns are very different from most of the other titles, and this game offers a never before seen type of campaign. There's so many new mechanics and old mechanics brought back from the old games.The second thing I wish to talk about is the. It's actually part of the game now. After I failed to protect my border, one of my generals rebelled against me because he lost his estates, so I had to deal with him alongside the enemies. Battles in this game are pretty cool, too! I have a lot of hours spent on this game, not actually every game can achieve that. This is a good game with a lot of unique Campaigns I mentioned before and the map is huge which is an adorable thing in this kind of game. I personally think this is the most detailed game of all the others in series.The third main thing I will talk about is -. In this game, you have a limited unit pool based on your territory. What does that mean? It means that if you lose your elite units in a fight, you won't be able to recruit them back for a while so you will have to pay the cost of playing with "small army". A well-managed kingdom will be able to field more numerous armies in the long run. If you keep losing battles, you will find yourself with no men in the pool and be forced to seek peace or lose the campaign. Also, a good addition in this game is that your army starts at 1/4 strength and replenishes as a regular unit would, until full strength. All of these features brought a meaning for defeat, which is not pretty often thing to see in the strategy games,like you would do when you are building an army in CIV 5 or waiting in Jelkala in Mount & Blade.. or something like that.Your troops need to eat something, so they will need supplies when campaigning. They can easily start getting attrition if you had not supplies but led them beyond enemy borders for a while. As expected from the good strategy game, this one has a "tech tree", too. I can say it's well made and it works good with this game and the time period this game is based on and tech tree in this game is comprehensive and gives you a lot of development choices early on.Now, let me talk about other good features in this game. First of these features is -system.Your troops need to eat something, so they will need supplies when campaigning. They can easily start getting attrition if you had not supplies but led them beyond enemy borders for a while.As expected from the good strategy game, this one has a "", too. I can say it's a well-made system and it works well with this game and the time period this game is based on. Tech tree in this game is comprehensive and gives you a lot of development choices early on.is decent most of the time and has some moments when it actually pulls one on you. It's one of the best Total War AI's to date.As long as your expectations are managed with care, you’ll still find plenty of enjoyment here.