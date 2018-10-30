Rain

Gem1

unranked rank iconabdelhay 31: 1f1e9-1f1ff emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: during easter weekend?
novice rank iconhanfred: guess it hasnt been progressed yet?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
Sign in to start chatting

39

0/160

EarnNewsTHROWBACK TO - GTA: SAN ANDREAS
By: Gamehag on October 30, 2018
(18 ratings)
THROWBACK TO - GTA: SAN ANDREAS

THROWBACK TO - GTA: SAN ANDREAS

On this day, just exactly fourteen years ago, the European version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for the PlayStation 2 console came out.


INTRODUCTION

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas today is 14 years old. Specifically, his birthday was three days ago, but as the game had different dates for different markets in the past decade, today's cult San Andreas has appeared in Europe so we have his birthday decided to mark it today.

GTA: San Andreas was the third and last GTA title on the sixth generation of the consoles. He brought us a story about Carl "CJ" Johnson, who returns to his home town, Grove Street, and he is trying to stabilize the situation between the two gangs. CJ was a very well-received figure not only because of his "underdog" performance, but also because the players could modify it to himself - from his physical to visual appearance.

OPEN WORLD

The game had one of the most biggest open-worlds in history of video games. San Andreas also brought up a completley different region in GTA games,ispired by California. Instead of one city as in the previous two games, players in San Andreas had three cities - Los Santos (Los Angeles), San Fierro (San Francisco) and Las Venturas (Las Vegas). It was also the first GTA that offered us more geographical diversity, so we could explore mountain and desert landscapes. You could get a bike ,ride it and wonder how this world really big is.

WEAPONS

San Andreas had a wide aspect of guns; from knives and pistols to a minigun and Rpg launcer, Most of the guns you had to find so the game had an "exploring system". Players were finding out new guns and tools months after the release so this was one of the reason why is GTA: San Andreas one of the best games in the history. Also San Andreas had a stealth system, but because of the great shooting system, probably noone used stealth in San Andreas.


SOUNDTRACK

For many people, San Andreas was well-seated because the game was placed in the 1990s, an era where there were no instant stars, reality programs and widespread internet. The radio were singing Guns'n Roses, 2Pac, Joe Cocker and other great musicians; there was no political correctness, there were police brutality and conspiracy theories about the existence of the Bigfoot.

CONTROVERSY

Like the previous games in the GTA series, San Andreas raised a lot of dust, it was accused of stereotyping the African-American race and provoked numerous controversies.Namely, in the game's code there was a hidden mini-game that players would  call  "hot coffee". Although this part of the game was not available in console versions, the PC version was materialized using the famous Hot Coffee modification, after which Rockstar had numerous court issues.

GTA: San Andreas has had a tremendous success and became the best-selling PlayStation 2 game with more than 17 million copies sold. One year after its release, it has got versions for PC and Xbox, and from 2013 it can also play on mobile platforms.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy