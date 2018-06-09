The fall of CS:GO

The project of Counter Strike Global Offensive started as a brave attempt to make a better game than CS:Source. On the 21st of August 2012, CS:GO officially released on the Steam Market and other platforms like XBOX, PlayStation and MacOS, the Linux version being published in September 2014.

Since then, many things have changed about the first-person shooter. In 2013 we had the addition of weapon skins, we also had Operations like BloodHound, Vanguard, Wildfire, with Hydra being the last one.

CS:GO had a bright future ahead with lots of players, pro scene blowing the news and million dollar tournaments but what made this game lose it's mighty competitors?

Since the release on Linux in 2014, people found out that cheating is not that hard anymore in CS:GO. Players started to cheat more and more using software to increase their rate of winning like aimlock, wallhack and other types of "rage hacks" that ruin the game. As the years passed by, coders started selling cheats, calling them "undetectable" by the Valve Anti-Cheat System. For Valve, cheaters were becoming the biggest problem of CS:GO. They started working on improving their anti-cheat.

On July 6 2017, Valve Anti-Cheat banned over 40.000 players due to cheating on Official CS:GO servers.



This "VAC wave" had a great feedback from the community and many people started playing again until another bump appeared in CS:GO's journey: Batlle Royale games. As we all know, the Battle Royale genre is taking over the gaming world with games Like Fortnite and Playerunknown's Battlegrounds dominating all streaming platforms.





The lack of major updates and operations of CS:GO is making the game pretty "static" and unplayable. Some leaks say that a major CS:GO update it's on it's way, including probably a new operation, and also the new Panorama layout, ported and inspired from Dota 2, also made by Valve.

CS:GO's evolution had so many 180's that we cannot even count them. Valve was focusing on skins and suddenly they make a big spin off by changing the sound of each weapon in-game. After the sound update we got more cases, the addition of gloves, a brand new Wingman mode and so more but the problems were still the same and we clearly see that Valve tries to solve issues by avoiding them. Right now, the only thing that wasn't affected by the "Fall of CS:GO" was the pro scene, which is a great thing for the future of this game . If there is still a future .

I am a big fan of CS:GO and I still play it but the game feels now very repetitive and full of cheaters. Matchmaking is a nightmare and all we got was new skins for weapons and gloves. Valve, please fix !