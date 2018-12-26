Tekken 7 review











One of the most important points Tekken 7 promoted was a new approach to the story, which should now offer a sensible, almost film-like experience instead of short clips. If you have the mind just dropped NetherRealm Studio with their vision of telling a story you can do, you would not be far from the idea. Conceptually, this is about the same principle as in Mortal Kombat, but in addition to dramatic strings, every few fights are used for something very different. Among them, there are retrospectives on events from the previous sequences, some of which are even playful, but of course, "quick time events" that do not bother you in ordinary matches.This main story relates to the generational conflicts of the Mishima family, more precisely Heihachi, who no longer dies, and his descendants and heirs that we follow through all the current Tekken sequels. Regardless of a solid and promising start, the overall performance here somehow manages to fail because it quickly loses focus and scratch in less important scenes without a head start.Half of this action is told from the perspective of a random journalist whose shy face is for some reason always off-screen, and as he tells me in every third sentence that the world in which he lives is terrible, I enjoy watching a panda with a hat on a dancing head Kazuya snaps the satellites out of space. This is Tekken, in short.The world in which Tekken takes place is allegedly terrible. And then you have a bear Panda dancing with a hat on your head.While this bizarre combination of everything and everything skips through time and perspective, specific characters are forgotten while others are not introduced at all, and I can only relieve the seventh time of who's really in the family.As characters in Tekken come from different parts of the world, with different fighting styles, it is appropriate that the choice of characters be as diverse as nationality. Logically, is not it? Other headlines such as Street Fighter provide all their characters with English courses for practical purposes, but Tekken always kept the principle that each character holds his mother tongue. There were not too many problems when only a few sentences were spoken at the beginning or end of the calculation, but when you try to put together a two-hour movie with the same approach, you get the only chocolate. It's not like Tekken's story was otherwise easy to catch, because it's not, and this does not make things easier.The characters in Tekken do not care if they do not understand the language, but they do not care if you can not follow them.It is therefore a pity that the creators of the game did not take the opportunity to make the action a little clearer when they had already received these new promising presentations. By doing so, the whole thing becomes bizarrely confusing to observe that in a conversation you have a character who asks a question in Japanese, while others are corresponding to Italian, and the third one is in English. How wonderful. The story ultimately ends after only two hours because in essence there is nothing constructive to say or show, and anyway it already looks like a reprise of earlier events.Well, though the story may not reach the levels of a more modern Mortal Kombata or Injustice, we know that many do not matter. That is why I wonder why I have exactly half of this text outlined just that, and I do not really think it too much. This is probably because there is not much to emphasize about the other, because the real news in Tekken 7 is just a few, not counting the new shining light effects, nor the simulation of the physics for the clothes of the characters.The main novelty for the series is the so-called. "Rage Arts" - an explosive "all or nothing" blow that unlocks when you're on the last breath. It was one of the things that kept me confident for some time in order to disrupt the experience of Tekken's gameplay, but luckily it proved to me wrong when I was given the opportunity to try it out personally.Rage Arts are explosive blows that unlock on your last breath and allow you to reverse the course of the battle.Unlike similar special fineshers such as those in which you look the same animation for the fifth time, Rage Arts lasts only a second or two so it does not violate too much with the dynamics of the fight, but it also does not become tedious to watch multiple times in a row. Moreover, even after you activate it, there is still a chance that you will miss your greetings in the face and crash as a board, and the matches often remain interesting until the last second.The most brutal addition to this is actually the slow-motion zoom that happens at those questionable blows, which I would often leap towards the screen in anticipation of who would hit a slam that just did not land. However, I will not mention the fact that the Tekken 7 gameplay is the best Tekken iteration so far, because it still needs to be proven over time.7 that's why it's missing something extra that we usually knew to get every sequel. Some kind of bowling, sweeping the streets, beach volleyball, and so on. There is no such thing at all here. You have only a bit of nostalgia for fans, as well as a completely useless VR mode for PSVR, in which you can closely look at models of characters.The greatest attention is therefore received by a collection of 36 fighters, each with a hill of some silly customizations and one hundred effective ways to learn. Among them there is a surprisingly large number of new faces, but while for some reason bear and panda are now considered as separate characters, other candidates such as Anne Williams, Lei Wulong, or even Panjha Mokujin are no longer present. It is quite possible that the respective favorites will appear through some future DLC extension, but in such a case, in no case do I consider them to be good. Unless, of course, they are free, in what I doubt.Do you remember the cult Tekken characters like Lei Wulong or Mokujin? There was no place for them in 7.However, Tekken 7 still offers an impressively large selection of characters that you can hang out for a long time, and it's a perfectly decisive design that the character dial segment takes place before the search for online competition begins. This saves not only time, but also circumvents those irritating situations when your "colleague" is waiting for you to choose the first one so that he would know who he is with whom you will contend.An even better performance is while waiting for matchmaking to do your own, you do not watch a ball that flies in the corner, but you have a mod of exercise to get a little warm and sharpen the skills before the real thing. Also, among the newswires in France, there is also an online tournament mode in which up to eight fighters climbs the ladder to the prize money in parallel battles.