Stardew Valley

A very peaceful and relaxing game,which can be played at your own pace. This game has so much thought and detail put into it. From the little kiss you can give your spouse in the morning, to finding the Mayors underwear in a special someones home, or a little flying witch that could bring you gifts if you are lucky. As a person with very intense anxiety this game helps to calm me down and relax.



Soundtrack and Music - The soundtrack is very calming and peaceful. It's very comforting to listen to as you water crops or mine in the cave. There is always a different song for different events giving it a nice feel good vibe.



Art and Graphics - The game is so beautiful. The art is very adorable and indie. With each different season and each new event or festival you have more quests and more to explore and it all is so stunning.



Characters - The characters are so in depth. They all have a different back story to why they are who they are. They also are mostly kind and sweet once they get used to you and you get used to them.



This game is so much fun and it really goes in depth. This game is one that you can lose track of real time because of how enticing it is. Once you start to get the hang of it there is no putting it down. Then you discover mods which add more game time because they add more to explore.



Overall, the is very fun and beautiful. If you want a good quality and long lasting game this is the game for you.



Down side - There isn't much to say about this game that is bad, especially since mods help make it better. I would love to see working multiplayer to enjoy in game expierence with friends. One other thing is, there is not much of a tutorial for a new player it can be very confusing. It can be confusing on what to do, or how important birthdays are and such can be. But besides these small things the game is amazing.