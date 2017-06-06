Should you buy Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)
In this short article I'll answer the question whether you should buy CS:GO or notCounter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is an FPS action game. It's one of the most played games on Steam, currently having 600 000 active players. The game has "Metacritic" score of 83 and is usually considered one of the most played and interesting games. It is not too expensive (15$) and for that money, it definately pays off! It offers skins, many maps, Steam Trading Cards any many more interesting thing! Some of the game modes are: Competative, Arms-race, Casual, Surf...
The cool thing is that the game offers a Competative mode in which 5 players play versus 5 enemies of the same rank. The communication is the key here as the players must comunicate in order to outplay the other team and win! The game also features skins that can be bought and sold. Skins are just customisations for weapons and many people invest much money into them!
The game is actually pretty interesting as it offers many game modes. It's very popular and the community is great too! The game is very popular in Eastern Europe (Poland, Serbia, Russia) and you definately have some friends that play CS:GO.
The only downside of CS:GO is that it has a significant number of cheaters that obey the rules in order to win. There is also a slight "gambling problem" with CS:GO but most people don't care about it since they don't gamble.
In conclusion, I'd definately recommend you to buy CS:GO as I personally spent more than 1500 hours on it and I like the game very much! You'll definately spend hours playing this game