Rewiev of the game: The Evil Within 2

The Evil Within 2 brings us back to the role of Sebastian Castellanos, a former detective who has been guilty of the murdered daughter for years and has unsuccessfully searched for a secret organization that caused him all to sink. However, the invisible corporation Mobius finally comes out of the shadows, and Castellano reveals that his daughter is still alive and offers an opportunity to save her from a Matrix.
You see, it is actually in their system called Stem - an experimental device that can manipulate human consciousness on some forum. How it works is still less important, and the less questions you ask, the better you go. The only thing that matters is that the whole thing breaks down and there is not much time left.