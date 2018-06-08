Rewiev of the game: The Evil Within 2

Additionally, the game now throws us less into the closed arenas where it was supposed to withstand the waves of enemies, and that is why gameplay is no longer so troublesome that it becomes fun. Irritable traps are still there, but they are far less so than in the past game. The bark also no longer needs to fire with fire when you can simply crack your boots.





While the first The Evil Within might be a little too crazy about Resident Evil 4, the second part because of the urban environment is more inclined to Resident Evil 2. Ordinary enemies are mostly classic zombies, not the Spanish Inquisition that drives you with torches.

You are most often busy with the trickling of things, so you are open to opportunities to be creative about how to play with them.

The knife in your back often falls out as a good choice, but it is equally useful when you completely overtake them.

Beer bottles still in the environment can be thrown away for attention, but they are also useful for automatically refusing the hugs of all these smells.

These bottles are becoming something you are looking for while exploring the environment for resources, and the environment itself can be used with a variety of defensive purposes.