Review: Zombie Catchers

string_nolr510
string_nolr510
Gem35
葉航
葉航
Gem50
葉航
葉航
Gem20
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem170
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem560
Visionary
Visionary
Gem448
Ahmed Gamal
Ahmed Gamal
Gem8
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem754
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem839
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem154
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem399
Gulshan
Gulshan
Gem8
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem12
PoolBoy187
PoolBoy187
Gem336
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem12
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
Rain

Gem1

novice rank iconhanfred: during easter weekend?
novice rank iconhanfred: guess it hasnt been progressed yet?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
Sign in to start chatting

32

0/160

EarnNewsReview: Zombie Catchers
By: Gamehag on April 26, 2018
(6 ratings)
Review: Zombie Catchers

Review: Zombie Catchers

Two Men and a Dog was famous for the most strange mobile game on the theme of the dead - Zombie Catchers for a couple of days conquered all sorts of charts with a million downloads in digital stores. The success was facilitated by a funny story about a charismatic alien with a robot and their profitable zombie trapper. The scheme is tricky: we scatter human brains to lure walking people, we take arkanim into a cage and turn all this biomass into exotic lacquer products for mass consumption in public catering. And the variety of "ingredients" is only welcome. Now, Russian-speaking users will be able to do business with small alien entrepreneurship - the game was recently localized.What was simple was the recipe for a triumph for Finnish developers - simple gameplay with a button (on the screen) control, a healthy share of humor with funny sounds and wonderful animation, detailed backgrounds, unmanded interface ... And the very concept of business on the undead has no analogues. Only in this game, the special robotic drones are combing the quadrants of infected areas in search of representatives of inanimate nature, so that we, instead of running away, rush in with a harpoon at the ready and bait in the form of brains.

These creatures are quite sensitive - they hear our steps, do not climb on trouble, and some of them will also throw something weighty. In such an abundance of corpses there is profit. In elegant and expensive delicacies, there must be rare "components" - special breeds of zombies, sometimes elusive. Grab the bait - and napeyok. To cope with the most frisky, you need to use. Sometimes the slimy blue face will come out, and the body itself - in a barrel or an all-metal box. Harpoon does not take these from the first time. Here also it is necessary to chase. 

The further in the wasteland (the change of locations depends on the level of the hero), the more difficult the conditions of capture. There are more insects, birds and other obstacles - they can knock our alien out of consciousness for a while, giving the carrion a chance to save. To combat the increase in complexity, you will need more and more tricky equipment. And so, without realizing it, the player rolls into the pit with endless improvements of juicers, the purchase of weapons, traps, drones and so on.

In the heat of hunting, all artificial "brakes" in the form of squeezing zombies for forty-nine minutes or exploring wastes to catch new victims for seven, ten or more minutes is a good reason to "zadonatit." In return, we get plutonium - a local currency to speed up the processes. It can be earned and "pumping". On the purchase of usefulness, coins are spent that fall out of the caught prey (here is a clue: from flying reptiles too); They are also given for the sale of products. Unfortunately, without material gratitude to developers, even the most dodgy players at some point will face an unbearable long-waiting expectation of the next opportunity to hunt.

In its essence, Zombie Catchers is a mixture of platformers when we entice zombies to the surface to catch, and a strategy in which to distribute "tadpoles" for juicers with the greatest benefit for the enterprise. But the fascinating comic action with charming characters and charming graphics turns into a test of patience, even if we speed up the timers by "donat". And only the reward in the form of new locations and a great variety makes us come back to the game again. 

Rate:6/10

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy