Review World War 3

The Third World War game is a first-person shooter game in our own world, but with little difference in time to come.

In general, given the details in the game, the gameplay and the precision it has, and great music, graphics and good graphics, we can say that gamers really have a lot of interest in playing and playing, and this interest It shows itself throughout the game.





This is an online game, and so there is not a particular story in it. The game world is divided into two groups of the West and the East, which is a general score for each side, with the victory in every fight, the score of that group also increases. Each time you enter the game, you can select your group and there is no limit to the selection. The game is played in three major regions of Moscow, Warsaw and Berlin. How to play the game is that you are transferred to one of the battlefields and you start your fight there, so now, all the games are going through the same struggle except for the distribution of the points you gain. So first, let's take a look at this section. The mechanism of the game in this part is that there are two teams in the game. The west is blue, and the east is red. After joining the map, you must have six alpha one and two locations, Bravo One and Two, and Charlie one and two. Killing the enemies, keeping the base and taking the base from the enemies also points out that eventually all of these points are combined and the team that will soon reach five thousand points or the time of the game, which is about thirty minutes, and that team will score more points Has a winner. Of course, the game does not effortlessly explain these, and if you want to understand these, you should discover these mechanics yourself. Once you have conquered a base, if you die, you can go back to that base and start playing from there. Of course, this is better because if you do not have a base in the game, this might happen if your team is really weak, then you have to start from the sides of the map, which is very harmful to you. What is the way to capture the base? You must first kill all the enemies of that base, and then stand on that base. This will cause a small blue bar around the base marker icon, which is now the opposite of the team, to start filling up, and if the number of more players in your team is at your base, it will speed up. So, you see that the gameplay mechanism is relatively simple, but at the same time it has a good layer of strategy. You have to decide if you decide to defend yourself from the base that you do not fall into the enemy's hands, or go to the base of your enemies to conquer their bases.Of course, at this time, the enemy may take you to the map and take both bases from you, and thus, if you were killed and you have no bases in the map, you have to start a fairly distant game again, and this time These are the enemies that have the upper hand. So, you have to be careful and have a good plan to win the game. The main part of the game, of course, is the shooter section of the game. When you put the genre of your game as the first person shooter, the first clear point you should apply in your game is a shooter mechanic because at all times, when the player is experiencing your game, it's shooting. So, this feature should be implemented at its best. Is this the same? Well, the answer to this question is a bit complicated and hard. As you know, an online shooter game, in addition to the mechanics inside it, needs to use superb servers to deliver the best quality to the player. So what does this have to do with Shooting mechanics? Honestly, when you play servers with this state, it's hard to know if Ganply's mechanics are bad games, or there is a problem with the server and the delay is that your bullets will go wrong. Of course, if we look a bit carefully, we find that the developers have really worked with the interest in the gameplay. The gun system works really well, and it's delicious to point and shoot with all three guns. The game also has an extraordinary system that I can not imagine how much time was spent to implement it, and it shows you which part of your body you hit the shot and what harm it has caused to you. Of course, this has no effect on the gameplay itself, but it shows that the creators really enjoyed the implementation of various elements.The game uses three different, lightweight, medium and heavy grades, each with its own rifles. The lightweight character is particularly lighter and can move faster, but it also suffers less damage and less damage to the gun. On the other hand, the heavy character moves more slowly, but it carries a gun with a high damage that inflicts great damage on the enemies. These are the default modes for characters. Of course, the makers are trying to make sure you do not have to choose just one of these three classes, and they want everyone to enjoy the game in accordance with their own style. Of course, when you want to send him to the battlefield, you have two attacking and defensive modes that you better not merge with the three previous ones, because it is related to your role in the fight, and in some way, it only wants to figure out how many attackers or defenders Each team is there to calculate. Of course, when you're in a combat environment, you can do whatever you want and you do not have to be limited to defending or just attacking. The makers promise more rifles with realistic future in the future. When you join the combat environment, you can also select a specific function with the current three key. This feature can add extra beams, one mine, one inside, in a closed environment, or a first aid package that you can use yourself. The next item is in-game vehicles that have several different types, such as tanks and engines. Driving with them is a pleasure and gives you a good feeling. Ganplay is a game very quick and requires quick reactions. Early play may seem very hard, but after a while, you get used to it a little bit, and then the game will show you the real pleasure of your own. After a while, I really could not get out of the game and just waited to join the fight again and again and fight for different bases. Of course, server problems severely overwhelm this pleasure, and the developers themselves seem to be aware of this and are trying to fix it.The next item is the game of graphics and music, and environmental sounds and game maps. We start with a game map, which, although it does not use the three more maps, has a lot of details about each one, each filled with different rooms, gaps and cracks in the windows and walls that you can shoot and details. The more it takes about an hour for each map to get to know all of it. Also, the breadth of the maps is noteworthy and can accommodate up to thirty laptops, which, of course, will have tremendous battles together. The game's graphic is the next item that can be said to work well on it. The overall look of the environment, especially if it rains or falls, is really beautiful. Of course, when you get too close to the objects, the quality of the tissues may be slightly diminished, which is still unimportant, and overall, the graphics are really eye-catching. Of course, the number of graphics bugs in the game is high, which I think is due to the early release of the game, which I hope will eliminate these problems in the final version. Music is another positive point of the game that really sends you a sense of stress and fear. Personally, I think I'm drowning in this game, mostly because of good graphics and very tense music. When you look for the enemy and the bells and deep sounds in the background of your flesh are really good, and I think one of the true choices of the creators is the great music of the game. The last one, which plays the peripheral sounds, I can say, is one of the best sounds of the environment I have ever heard, with a small problem. When you step into the pits or walk around the building, changing the sound of your foot from cement to flower, or vice versa, gets a little tired. Of course, this is the only peripheral sounding problem, and it's a tricky issue. Other than that, I really appreciate the fact that you can precisely determine where the sound comes from and where the conflict is taking place. You could know exactly where the shot was and this is really important in a shooter game, so the experience of the game with a headphone is definitely recommended.Enjoy.