Review: Slugterra Dark Waters

About the Canadian animated series Slugterra probably few people have heard, but meanwhile on the Disney channel have already managed to show six seasons. His main character is the teenager Eli, who continues his father's job of capturing and training slugs - creatures that look like funny insects. These creatures have different abilities, based on the five elements: fire, water, air, earth and energy. In addition, they have other skills, but we will not write about them in detail - after all, to understand what is going on in Dark Waters,much unnecessary information is not needed. Developers from Apps Ministry clearly understood that newcomers not versed in the Slugterra universe will also download the game to their mobile devices, so it's not necessary to get confused in terms. Dark Watersis an isometric action with several elements of RPG, which is rather interesting to play. The main character walks in a variety of locations and destroys opponents. He can shoot a blaster or run manual slugs in them, and then - collect coins from defeated enemies or from broken boxes.



Before starting a mission, the user is offered to set up a number of parameters. For example, choose a partner. At first there is only a longtime friend of Eli named Pronto. He is frail, but adroit, so he can live long enough if they do not shoot at point-blank range. Later, additional partners are unlocked, but they are almost indistinguishable from Pronto and do not have any advantages.



But there are a lot of slugs here. Available initially Infernius sets the target on late levels of Neotox it poisons, Arachnet explodes next to the enemy and wraps it in cobwebs. Infinitely shoot the slugs will not succeed - everyone has a recharge time. However, when using food that is periodically given out for a successful passage or bought in the store, you do not need to wait - the timer immediately disappears. "Cooldown" lasts only a couple of seconds, so even in critical situations, eating does not help much.



In addition, Elay can buy a new armor, as well as stock up first-aid kits and other useful items. Restoration of health will be needed literally in every mission, so first of all it is worth paying attention to "lechilki", and only then to improve the outfit and other things. And the reason here is not the strength of the opponents (they do not hurt too much), but in control.



The player chooses the target that Ely will fire at, he runs up enough distance and releases a projectile from the blaster. The second shot he does only after a few seconds, which is terribly annoying. Recharging, Eli nevertheless presses the trigger, but flying in a straight bullet does not even touch the opponent - he has already run three hundred times to the side. So you have to call for help, a slap that can kill opponents with one blow. Or hope for a partner, often doing all the work instead of the main character.



Sometimes the protagonist is in the arena, where a duel takes place between him and a strong rival. Slay in such cases can only roll and shoot, and the released slog can be controlled by changing the direction of motion. Such episodes do not have time to get bored, since they are rare. It's especially fun to watch the moments when two slots crash into each other - in that case you need to win in the mini-game "click on the screen as quickly as possible."



Virtual currency in Dark Watersonly one - gold coins. As we already mentioned above, they fall out literally from anywhere, including their issue for the passage of missions. At levels it is desirable to perform not only the main task (most often - to reach the other end of the card alive), but also side. It can be a passage without first-aid kits, the destruction of a building or a cart standing near the finals, or something more original. For gold, all improvements and new products, including first-aid kits, are acquired. And they give out enough money in order not to feel weak and poor. The main thing is not to run through the locations as soon as possible, but to study each corner, which is interesting.



And although there are no revolutions and discoveries in the gameplay, Dark WatersIt turns out to be fascinating and easy to master the action. But praise is worthy of just the gameplay - the plot here is too stupid (hardly anyone will be interested in the animated series thanks to this project), dialogues are dry and banal, and outwardly nothing special is a game of itself. But it is perfectly optimized and shows good results even on old models of smartphones and tablets.



You can recommend Slugterra to all fans of action games with "pumping" - it and run / shoot will be interesting, and no one asks for developers to throw in money. A good model of monetization and with the mind of the made gameplay is enough to draw attention to Dark Waters . Everything else here, unfortunately, does not stand out as anything special, although it does not prevent you from enjoying the passage.



Rate: 8/10