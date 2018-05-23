Review: Raid and Rule

Everyone likes to build their own empire, well, or at least a city, and you can at least a vegetable garden. Take care, ennoble, improve, and then, which is very desirable, also attack. To the neighboring vegetable gardens, yes. Of course, if it's a military base, it's more convenient.decided to make another paramilitary "farm" in order to amuse the desire of players to share and dominate. Of course, the tanks are more powerful. Build up slowly, "swing" buildings, build new ones, store resources. Because inwill have to immediately on two fronts to try. First, to collect a decent squad for the attack. To train your forces, there is a multi-stage single-player campaign, where one will have to occupy enemy bases one by one. The reward is given to resources, all due respect and respect.But the most interesting, of course, is to attack real opponents. As it usually happens in this kind of games, do not lose vigilance and build your own base, paying attention not only to peaceful constructions, but also to all sorts of protection. It is more effective and completely to cover everything with walls, to instruct guns here and there, and even more to "pump them", so that all the "units" are lying on the way to your main building.Clearly, the enemy is busy exactly the same, so the early levels are simpler, but the more players are "swinging", the more serious resistance they can have. Although simultaneously with the level of defense, the level of attack is also growing - more powerful "units" will be at our disposal, not only ground ones, but also air support.Further - more: as soon as you feel steep enough, unite with other players in the coalition and continue to dictate your rules to the enemies.can be downloaded completely free of charge, which means that in the process of passing we will encounter the need for real spending. The most important question: is it possible to play calmly and without money injections? Only if you are a supporter of a very leisurely "pumping". So far, the balance inconfigured in such a way that you literally have to pay for every step. Most of the actions take a long time, to accelerate you will need diamonds, which are very difficult to obtain.To expand its base, it requires the "pumping" of the main building, which is carried out only for resources. The construction of new "units" to attack other people's bases also requires resources - it turns out to extract resources, we need to spend them. In this case, even if you win, your fighters will not get back. Therefore, the earned will again go to collect the army ...If you like to spend one or two fights a day, distracted by the game in the evening among the rest of the cases, then you most likely will not experience any inconvenience. But those who like to hang around in such kind of games for hours,probably will not seem too balanced. The developers promise in the future serious changes in the design, for example, more realistic and improved combat "units". Maybe, in the balance will correct something?Rate:6/10Cheers!