Review: Lara Croft GO

The wordin the title now seems to mean a separate sub-genre. After the success of the beautiful Hitman GOrealized that a similar mechanic would work well for another hit series. It seems that this is how Lara Croft GO was born . And immediately I want to draw attention to the fact that the developers did not copy the gameplay of the game about the bald assassin, because this for Lara would not be enough to conquer the mobile platform. So I can rejoice - adventures have turned out to be really exciting, diverse and interesting.This is both a puzzle and a strategy at the same time, and the gameplay is step-by-step, which means that those very steps need to be done carefully, carefully and not take the time to make decisions. Actually, on no level and there is no purpose to have time to do something while the timer is ticking; except that in some places you will have to dodge the attack of the "boss", but you quickly figure out what's what. And it still does not seem like a depressing condition "make a decision as soon as possible, otherwise time will end and everyone will die!".In general, although moving slowly, it's not a fact that nerves will not be naughty during the course of the process, because the difficulty level of the tasks is very rare here, but still exceeds the standard average level "if you are even a little thinking creature". Sometimes you have to replay, sometimes more than once, because some mistakes are not forgiven (after one, you can get stuck and just lose the ability to move on, or even die at all), and the wrong decision at the beginning of the level may hover somewhere near the end , so the restart will be accompanied by something like: "Ah, well, that's how it was!" And it's not in the minus game, but in the plus. "Challenge", albeit not so serious, is still present, that for a light mobile toy is always commendable.The duration is more optimal - not tens of hours, but also not run for 30 minutes (unless, of course, you really play for fun, and do not arrange high-speed passage for YouTube). And here, the variety of levels offered by developers, opponents, set tasks and options for their solution, works perfectly with eachwill please something new. Sometimes in the location you need to take into account so many nuances that the eyes scatter: some opponents will move simultaneously with you, pressed buttons - activate boulders that are capable of killing both you and aggressive animals at the level, but at the same time they can go wrong and block passage. You have to figure out who to kill close, who is at a distance (there is not always a possibility for this), and which of the creatures should be used for their own purposes - for example, to activate the necessary mechanism in pursuit of you.perfectly copes with its task: to entertain the owners of mobile platforms for relatively little money. True, replayability is still in question. The only thing that can force enthusiastic fans to go through the game again is the availability of bonus suits for Lara, which you can unlock only by finding hidden items on the levels (gems or fragments of figures). But this occupation becomes boring with time, because it turns into a real "pixel-hanging".Rate:9/10Cheers!