novice rank iconhanfred: during easter weekend?
novice rank iconhanfred: guess it hasnt been progressed yet?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
EarnNewsReview of Unturned
By: Gamehag on October 3, 2018
(13 ratings)
Review of Unturned

Review of Unturned

This article is a review of the game Unturned and why you should or shouldn't play it                                   Unturned-A free-to-play multiplayer zombie survival game on steam

Unturned is a quite old game on steam,which has always been free and which has changed a lot since when it was first made.
I only started playing the game in its 2.0 version which is still quite old but not as old as 1.0.I have already gave this game a super positive review on steam but i just must do it here as well.

                                                                       Positive things about the game


There are many,many good things about this game so i will probably miss out a few but here are some of them:
•The game is multiplayer-I just can't talk enough about how fun it is to find a nice server,get some friends in and either make a pvp team or fight zombies and make a base together,it's just so nice.
•The crafting system-There are a lot of things to craft and build in the game,going from just making some planks to crafting a helicopter (sadly only in Hawaii) or a makeshift rifle.

•Vehicles-There are alot of different vehicles,helicopters,planes,boats,tanks,military jeeps and APC-s,atv-s and just normal cars.In 2.0 there were really only normal cars and not many different kinds of them but for 3.0 there have been many,many more added which i really like,especially the helicopters.

•The maps-Unturned has many different maps-PEI,Washington,Russia,Germany,Hawaii and Yukon,but also different for example christmas versions of them and a few arena maps.
•Weapons-You can find a large variety of weapons to use in the locations on the map,there are sniper rifles,SMGs,shotguns,light machine guns,an actual minigun and many more different guns,there are also melee weapons,of course,which can be either simple golf clubs and baseball bats or chainsaws and katanas.

•Base-building-In Unturned you can build quite complex and almost unraidable bases using walls,bulletproof,one-way and normal windows,many types of decorations,sentries and more.Building a base is mainly for keeping your storage safe but in PvP servers it also acts as either a defense or sometimes as a trap.
•Endless fun-Unturned can be played pretty much endlessly,there is no end,you can always respawn and just start again and it almost never gets old since the drops are always different.I have played this game for 700+ hours and still play it alot and it's still one of my most favourite games.

                                                                                                Bad things about the game

•The community-I really think the community has changed alot since the beginning of 3.0,back then there were servers with people speaking english,being friendly and wanting to team with anyone.But now i don't know if i'm just in the wrong servers but most of the servers are either russian or chinese which is ok because there are still many english servers,but it makes it harder to find good ones,and the community also seems to mostly be players who can't play by themselves and ask everyone for help (not help playing the game,just free things and having everything done and given for them) even though this game is quite easy.
•Updates-I like how often the game is updated and i understand that the developer is working more on 4.0 than updating 3.0,because what's the point of doing that,i understand that,but most of the updates are a bit pointless,bugfixes are good and i like them,but the recent updates have been a bit pointless.

                                                                                        Conclusion

Overall,Unturned is a really good game and everyone that plays PC games should try it out once and possibly find a game to play for hours and hours,i'd give this game a 9.5/10 because in my opinion,it's close to perfect.Goodbye.

                                                        

