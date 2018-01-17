Review: Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition

The game really begins as a porn film of the 80's. Smiling maidens in frivolous outfits crack, not mumbling, about any nonsense. Guys with hairstyles stowed in cabriolets in California, tucked their shirts in jeans and wore sunglasses in the house. Sbatsat effects on spore theatrical designer, who met with Stanley Kubrick (Stanley Kubrick), but could not remember where. The action unfolds to music created by accident - when the best-known composer shed bourbon on an electric guitar. He saw how Jimi Hendrix lit up on Woodstock , and now he writes notes for some base entertainment. Damn this life! In other words, there is a classical atmosphere here. Inhaling her hydrogen sulphide, you take on the role of an operative of the SCAT special squad, who is watching the house of the Martins. The purpose of the mission is to find out what the hell is going on there, and at the same time to kick ass all bad guys. This is done with the help of eight surveillance cameras and traps set up along the manor, triggered by a signal in the immediate vicinity of the target. Here you can remove the steps and, as if from a pea, ride the enemy to hell, there - push the villain into the wall with a cabinet on the turning axis. It looks simple, like switching channels on the TV, and it's only half an hour. But do not say gop. Enemies - they are represented by "ogres," clumsy blacks in black, - climb in large numbers and from the most unexpected places. On a pause the game does not deliver. And for the use of traps, you need to change access codes in time - they are accidentally called during dialogue characters. That is, we had the code "green", but after a minute it's already "red". If you did not overhear the conversation in time, getting carried away fishing ninja-vampires, - select the code manually. Given the seven colors to choose from, it's not so easy to do. That's why many Night Trap is associated with a cramming of the order of actions, painted almost per second.