Review: Demons Age

In fact, all of the above is not so scary, if we are talking about the adaptation of the classic desktop module by the rules of an advanced role-playing system. Yes, linearly, yes, without special frills and moral dilemmas, the plot is centered around the battles. Even automatic "pumping" can be forgiven - if you play and fight really interesting. Especially since the competent selection of the party and the equipment here has not been canceled. However, the problem is that it is interesting and difficult to fight in Demons Ageonly first. Step-by-step battles in themselves are not too whimsical from a tactical point of view. In your turn, you can move, apply skill or a spell. Features of the landscape, the difference in heights, traps, some special conditions, when you need to hold so many moves or protect an important character - there is nothing here. But the situation imbalances. Take in the game two magicians, and life will immediately improve. All the way, they will use two or three spells that decide the outcome of almost all battles - poison poison, fireballs, do huge damage to the area, and in time increase the endurance of the "tanks". And all - nothing else is needed, all fights turn into routine. I will not dissemble - I was at a normal level of complexity. On "Suicide", perhaps in this regard, everything is more interesting. But, you see, a game in which all the battles are turned into routine at the "normal" is no longer good.



Demons Age could be a real outlet for connoisseurs of classic turn-based RPGs, cut out by the patterns of old school "desktops" - without the ubiquitous moral choice and spectacular videos, but with complex tactical battles and interesting "pumping" characters. However, there are no interesting, variant role-playing and combat systems here - everything is too primitive and monotonous.



Rate: 7/10