Review: Bad Dream: Coma

On the basis of the impressions that leave the debut with which the market enters, one can immediately conclude that the development team Desert Fox does not deserve to bear the nickname of the famous German Field Marshal. For eight euros, you will get recycled ideas from the previous episodes of Bad Dream, which were sporadically served on a spoon in the past years, and on this occasion they are smashed into one homogeneous whole, making their spilling down the toilet a little easier. The player is in the role of an unnamed person falling into a coma, and then desperately trying to get out of it. If you are in a coma, you know because you can not get rid of feeling something is wrong (who, you say?), And the fact that you are in the subconscious surrounded by sorrow, monsters and morbid landscapes (hence, as an average afternoon spent with "Better life "). Bad Dream: Coma is, as a matter of fact , a point & click adventure in the first person, although it's a dark cap because it's closer to the truth that it's a series of semi-interactive Flash animations. The game consists of eight seemingly independent chapters, ranging from the broken bridge, through the hospital and the "picturesque" cemetery, to the crippled forests and similar tourist attractions.

The dream world is, quite expectedly, inhabited by all kinds of twisted characters, so we also encounter such individuals as the bloody-philosopher who scattered from the nearby bushes, then a hospital cook whose specialty is finger soup, a patient who needs urgent transplantation of the eyes and ears even hair - no, it's not a joke), a peaceful guy who, from a mere boredom, cuts off his head himself, and on his body sew the head of teddy bears and similar breeds that you would like to entrust your child to guard. The interaction with the screen elements is reduced to besomučno clicking until you guess the right point, and the minimal use of the inventory, and as it is all part of someone's illness, solutions to certain problems are completely illogical. For example, who else (except for the frustrated reviewers of the "Sveta ") comes to mind to observe the Moon through the magnifying glass? Generally speaking, Problems are either too simple and obvious, unnecessarily illogical and crazy, or simply stupid and insult intelligence: on one of the first screens, you will be prevented from making further progress because of the ramp on the road. Whether the main character is not able to overcome the most fact, board by leaping or skipping, due to sciatica, the secret of the universe will remain. In addition to this, they are especially irritating to riddles that require the discovery of differences between seemingly identical images, because they include other parts of the screen that should not have anything to do with the one shown, but it seems that the expectation is that all people in this world use common sense, in vain. Keep in mind that manners and nice upbringing are crucial because depending on the behavior, one of three different ends is followed - good, neutral or bad. Bad end at the beginning.





The game is full of bizarre, sick, and impossible situations, but also naive scenes, like something that David Lynch would hit on block number three in the days of an unfortunate childhood. It's worth mentioning a giant clamshell that floats in the air and actually represents an object that can be picked up (it seems Microsoft Clippy really somebody's nightmare), as well as the moment in which the protagonist must put his cut fingers on himself, but for this operation he needs to find a glue beforehand ("Karbofiks" does not give the desired results, may "Oho"). There are horror clichés in every corner, in the form of nothing provocative child's pay, a state-of-the-art hospital, clowns, cemeteries, and similar motifs that have long been unable to get out of the chair or the most frightening. Previously unavailable rooms will be unlocked without any indication or sense, which requires a constant return to the previously visited and to the minutest details of the location being investigated, only to see if there has been something new and important in the meantime. Since the display is a monochrome and graphic style, it is as it is,pixel huntu, because it's hard to separate essentials from the decor .







Authors definitely deserve an educational mourning with an open part of their hands-on cheekbones because of the advertisements of a deep and rich story - it is true that the text is written off at the level of infantile sentences from the reader for the first grade of primary school. Not only that but also plays just scratches of grammatical and error, so the graveyard turned into "cemetery," just to know where to bury the late cement. The authors were so lazy that they did not even try to invent a small number of names on tombstones. When everything is summed up, it's more than obvious that the game is the work of full amateurs and for days after its completion, a man simply wondered if it was not really just a bad dream.









Bad Dreams: Coma is placed as a horror title, although it is unrealistic to mention that it has nothing to do with reality - the game is not terrible at all, it's just disgusting, boring and disgustingly boring. The chapters pass through in about ten minutes, so mathematics is clear - the price is low, but that money can be spent in a smarter way. Print media, however, have one advantage in this digital age - we are not paid, and the look at some foreign sites and the reactions of critics who have given unusually high ratings to this title leaves us without text. The story of the story, according to the authors' statements, is: "Do it all to avoid falling into a coma." "Please, please? And I really wanted ... The plans for the weekend broke down.

Rate:2/10



