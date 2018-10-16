Red Dead Redemption 2 preview

The time of the occurrence of the story of the game is before the first version of the game.

The game is in progress in 1899.

The Wild West is approaching the end of its era.

With more integrity, law men and sheriffs, as well as more rigorous laws, gangs are becoming fewer and fewer every day, and men of law are chasing and killing the last insurgents, bandits and gangsters.

Anyone who does not surrender to these offenders will be killed, and thus the conditions for the gangsters are very difficult.

Arthur Morgan and Van der Linde are intent on doing a big deal.

But as always, nothing goes according to plan, and robbery is a problem.

After this great scandal.

Arthur Morgan and Van are forced to flee to Linde and their group while state officials and trained trophies from across the wild west are pursuing them.

Now this group of gangsters must steal caravans, rob them of shops, and plunder banks and large cargoes, and catch law-makers and hunters who struggle to find and arrest them (dead or alive).

) Get involved.

In this situation, intra-group differences and various difficulties, as well as the multitude of group members, make this large group face the danger of collapse.

Now Arthur Morgan has a hard time ahead.

It should be noted that in red dead redemption 2, we will witness the presence of young John Marston, who is also a member of Van's team at Linde.

Of course, the makers did not publish more information about John Marston, and in order to better understand his role in the story of red dead redemption 2, we have to wait until the release of this game.





The story of the game looks awesome.

Considering that the concepts of survival, loyalty, betrayal and revenge play a significant role in it, and the game is pre-embedded in the previous version.

Of course, in the previous version, we did not see the name of the orthorh Morgan in any part, so the character is an entirely new artifact.

Unlike the other sections, the storyline, with the exception of the above information, has not been disclosed by other creators, and the Rockstar has been trying to keep the fiction section fresh and attractive.

But with the story of the previous version, and the cognitive knowledge of the Rockstar, it's likely that we may again come up with an extraordinarily attractive storyline with a suspension that, along with unbelievable gameplay and fantastic graphics, can be one of the reasons why players are matched up to

End of the game.



As you definitely know, red dead redemption is the third person's title, whose gameplay is based entirely on the wild west or the Western world.

As you probably know, the gameplay is very similar to the Payma 3 platform (it has been completely improved and improved in many ways).

If you've been playing Max Payne 3, you know how much the gameplay was designed to be fun and engaging in shooting.

In addition to the high quality polyphony, acceptable artificial intelligence and the physics of the characters, Max Payne 3 was one of the most enjoyable gameplay games in 2012.

The overall mechanism of the gameplay-3 was also used in the grand theft auto v game where it was also a very satisfying result.

Racketters have announced that the core of the "red dead redemption" gameplay is the same as the core of the max Payne 3 gameplay.





There are over 50 different weapons in the game that players can use to experience the fun red dead redemption 2 gameplay. From a shotgun, a revolver, and so on to even camera and beacon weapons. Along with a variety of conventional weapons in the western world, available in this game, there will probably be a possibility to use a variety of large maching guns, although these heavy and powerful weapons are fixed and found in some parts and regions. To be In the case of the diversity of weapons, 50 different weapons are a very satisfying number. Especially if you consider that the first version of red dead redemption, in addition to extension packages, had a total of 36 weapons. One question that many Bazybazany to look forward to this title (and perhaps question some of you, dear friends, too), is whether Arthur Morgan like to play grand theft auto v can be an armory full have no The limit can carry a weapon, or like Max Payne 3, the number of realistic carry weapons will be. The answer is that the number of portable weapons in the unit, such as PayPal 3, is limited. But not to the extent and limits of Max Payne 3 Arthur can two great weapon (or a bow and a great weapon), two pistol (including pistols and revolvers, etc.), a knife, a rope (lasso to capture Humans, animals and various other uses) and a certain number of launch vehicles (possibly including dynamite and grenades, etc.). Also, all of Arthur Morgan's weapons are visible on his body and around his clothes, and every weapon occupies a certain place in his clothes. Also, as you probably know well, the orthorhost can use two weapons in both hands simultaneously.



Polygon and constraints on carrying weapons. Only the tips and attributes of red dead redemption 2 are not the max payne 3 games. There is also a kill camera in this version. For those loved ones who may not have this feature, I have to say that the kill cam mode has several applications and, for example, in the Max Payne 3, after engaging with a number of enemies and when killing the last enemy, the Death Scene She showed him cinematically and in detail. In red dead redemption 2, the kill cam mode is completely similar to the Max Payne 3, and the ending sequence of each engagement and battle is remarkably appealing and appealing to the players. Of course, this system has a finer detail, for example, if you have been doing more illegal activities during the game, such as robbery and robbery, and your first choice has been to confront enemies or enemies with different enemies, the scenes shown in the rough kill cam You will see more blood and gut!



Talking about the process of playing and making decisions and methods in the game, it's good to look at the main missions, sub-activities, side activities, and more. Rockstar did not publish any information on the number of main steps or the time it took to complete these activities (which seems quite rational), but the exact evidence suggests that red dead redemption 2, the largest, dynamic The most realistic and deepest world in the Racketters game (if not between all the games). Different sources have reported that the story section of the game is very long and there are a lot of side activities and sub-steps in place of the game map to do. The steps and activities that make it possible to entertain actors apart from the main line of the story. From things like fishing, to some fun and sometimes exciting games and tournaments, and dozens of other activities that players can spend their time doing these activities. Also, according to the creators and some critics who have been successful in the game's multi-hour experience, the sub-steps are designed in a very detailed and precise manner, not limited to killing multiple people or doing something specific, but the side steps or the so-called side quest , Has a well-trained and well-trained personality, and is a true story line. This will largely prevent the continuity of the sub-steps (which is the biggest problem for all the titles of the free world) and keep those steps for the players to remain attractive. There are also many sub-steps and lateral activities that can be very attractive and enjoyable.





On the other hand, if you have made honorable, heroic and balanced decisions, kill cam scenes will be less violent................................................................................................................................................................................. In general, the creators have tried, in addition to the realism and uniqueness of the game world and characters, the details of the gameplay are also very realistic and logical................................................................................................................................................................................. Put this in the wild west, even in itself, attractive and pleasing, so that your expectations go even further.................................................................................................................................................................................

In addition to performing standard and usual story and subordinate missions, a significant part of red dead redemption 2 is related to the theft, bullying, and robbery of large caravans and trains, and, of course, robbing banks.

Activities that are the best resources and the fastest way to get money in the game.

There are, of course, a lot of things to do in this section.

For example, to attack a train or a limo ferry (the larger the caravan and the larger the load, the more the number of bodyguards will be, the more difficult it will be), you can steal your troops and a large number of people, which will cause

Easier stealing and higher probability of success, but on the other hand, it will increase the number of shares and naturally give you less money.

Or you can buy hard work so you can get better money and booty.

The choice is yours.

Let me point out about the enemies of the game.

In addition to state officials and prize-winners who are seeking to hunt you, the bandits, the laggards of the opposing gangsters and sometimes ordinary people, based on the storyline or sometimes your decisions, will be your enemy and you must confront these people.

Fight that each of these encounters and conflicts, in turn, can be appealing and different.

Talk about the decisions of the players. It's not bad to take a look at this section.

In some places, or when faced with certain events, you can solve your problem without violence or peaceful way, or by talking, negotiating, and sometimes paying money or bribing your problem.

Eliminate

Also, the game can help some people in need of help in the corners of the game, but it's still unclear whether certain information or benefits will do so, but probably because of what we saw in titles like dishonored 2









Speaking of solutions without bleeding and killing, it's not bad to mention a new feature in red dead redemption 2. In this game, you can defeat their weapons through warfare or even direct shooting at the enemies' weapons, or just break them down completely. In some areas you might prefer not to take the opposite side, or the steps you must arrest and you have to deliver alive, by breaking their weapons, enemies will be somehow disarmed and will have no choice but to surrender. This possibility can be effective in some areas, in addition to appearances of fictions



The next possibility in this game is the existence of an "eyewitness" mechanism.

What happened in the first version, and if someone saw you while acting against the law like robbery or murder, he went to the agents and left you. In the first version, you could witness or witnesses, and then either

Drag and drop them or give them credit.

But in this version the options for the players have increased.

You can either kill the witness, or scare it with a shotgun and a verbal or practical threat, give it a bribe, and do other things.

In this section, it is also your choice that Orthor Morgan will become a bloodthirsty killer and murderer in your hands, at any cost to his goal, and in this way he will not be afraid of any massacres or massacre, or become Orthor Morgan

It's a fairly rational person that his first option is to talk and negotiate or bargain and, if needed, does not use a weapon at all.

The choice is with the players.



Let's go to the red dead redemption 2. Let's start with the weapons customization section. Earlier in the article I mentioned that the game will have more than 50 weapons, which is a very impressive figure. Of course, in terms of the overall difference in weapons, the hands of the players are not open, but there are many options for personalization and weapon changes. You can personalize your weaponry, pipe, projection, shape and weaponry, and the general characteristics of your weaponry in accordance with the taste and performance you are looking for. Each of these sections affects damage, fire rate, range, and so on, and you have to carefully customize your weapon according to your own playing method and personal preferences. do. It seems that players will spend hours of personalization in the wild west of the great world.





Apart from the personalization of weapons, the game gives players the opportunity to customize clothes, horses and other details.

You can choose from a wide variety of clothing of your choice and make some changes.

There are also some general features about orthopedic clothes.

For example, you can raise the sleeves of her clothes or put her trousers inside her boots and set some other general features.

It's also not a good idea to look at the crafting game.

In red dead redemption 2, players will be able to make some special weapons, as well as some items like Molotov cocktails.

Of course, the makers did not provide much information on the crafting section of the game, and have given a general explanation.

We will probably see some supplements in this section as well.

Let's go to shops, dealers and so on.

In red dead redemption 2, there are shops and stores like all the world's titles that you can buy and sell at these shops and so on.

From gun shops and clothes to some shops to buy drinks and food, and even different hotels and hotels.

Rockstar has promised that, in the cases mentioned above, we see a very large extension and there are many different options for the players.



But the dead eye feature is a feature that is remarkably similar to the bullet time system in other games. Dead Eye is one of the Red End Redemption 2 game elements and has made a lot of maneuver on the feature. This feature consists of five parts. For example, the first part slows down for you or allows the third part to manually shoot any enemy you like. In the higher stages and stages of the system, according to the orthogonal builders, they can mark and burn the vital parts, such as the heart and brain.







It is not a bad thing to give an account of your most important companion during the game, the orthopedic horse.

The orthorhomb does not have a specific horse like the horse's roach, but you can choose between a horse for an orthopedic horses.

Now you can steal, buy or win a horse.

You can make horse in any way.

Of course, the unique features of the horses in red dead redemption 2, in addition to the apparent difference, have different capabilities.

Some horse breeds perform better in clashes and shooting, and are more resistant than others.

The race has a high endurance that is suitable for surfing and adventure in the world of play.

And also other horses.

It should be noted that the orthopedic horse may die for reasons such as fatigue, wounding or beating or even throbbing and thirst and if an orthopedic horse dies, you can not call him again by pressing a special button and he will be resuscitated.

.

You must provide another horse for him.

So it's imperative to protect the orthopedic horse during your long and long adventures.

Cleanse her, give her water and feed her and heal her.

According to the developers, the both the orthorhost and the players are emotionally dependent on their horse, to the point where the death penalty heght can really upset.





But about the game world ... It's safe to say that red dead redemption 2 is the most dynamic and realistic world made between titles to this day.

The makers' attention to the smallest details is crazy.

The orthorhombic odor spills after a while and you should shower it.

Of course you can not do this, but if his body smells badly, ordinary people in the streets run away from him and may not talk to him at all.

Even some stores and shops will not provide services to them because of the bad smell of orthorhosis !!!





The game world is literally designed dynamically.

For example, in the game there are a number of buildings and semi-finished buildings that are being built.

If you go to one of these buildings after a while, you will see that the building has been completed and now works in the form of a shop, and you can buy from the store !!!

Also, over time, the head and orthorhore Morgan beads will be raised and you will have to decide how the hairstyle and beard are for the orthorhombic.



Arthur also needs to eat food to survive, and if you do not eat it, it will dissolve and become tired and even weigh down.

If you eat too much on the other side, you will be fat or overweight.

Of course, this obesity and slimming is not only apparent but also affects gameplay.

For example, if the ortho-surgeon is overweight, it will have less stamina and will get tired very quickly when running, but on the other hand, if it is fit, it can pass more distances without fatigue.

In general, it seems that Rockstar is working hard to make the most realistic and interactive games in the open world.

Ending speech:

He must either choose what is in his favor and prefer personal interests to the interests of the group, or stay with the group who grew up and be considered a family of his own.................................................................................................................................................................................Also, according to the hearings, we will certainly see a big conflict in the blackwater city that led to the arrest of Hun Marston. A very strong clash that claimed 37 deaths from the first version, including 37 people, 15 state agents and prize-winners.................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................In addition to the dead eye, the other is the eagle eye, in particular. This feature is most commonly used in hunting, and transmits important information from the footprint, smell, and other animals to open play. Of course, it does not seem to play a role in shooting gameplay or in-game warfare.................................................................................................................................................................................Red dead redemption has a very high potential to become one of the top games of the eighth generation and even history. Attractive gameplay, fantastic artistic graphics, an incredibly massive, rich, and dynamic world, all represent the very high potential of this game to become successful. There is not much time left for the game, and I hope red dead redemption 2 can meet expectations.Enjoy .