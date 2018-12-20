Pyre review

After the story of a boy in a disintegrating world and an equally exciting adventure with the girl and the sword who is telling me, otherwise I'm one of the best games in the past couple of years, I did not expect the Supergiant development team to surprise again as the first two times again. About how I was wrong, since I literally remained shocked when I heard that their upcoming project was a kind of hybrid of a sports competition with a ball, a similar basketball, and an action RPG!The story between the ritual plays an important role, since every fight is possible to win or lose, which will later have a clear impact on the development of the action and the relationship between characters and enemies. The whole action is happening in some sort of purgatory called Downside, and it's full of characters who have somehow sinned in the upper world and are thrown down because of their parts. But what a purgatory would be if there is no way out!Rites are just fighting ways to get people back to the ordinary world, and your main character, known only as a Reader whose role to play, and his Nightwing comrades are just one of the teams fighting for this goal. The team members are truly diverse and unforgettable, from an eccentric knight who looks like a serpent Sir Gilmana who will rid you again of his knights, submerge the inhabitants of the swamp Bertrude to a sympathetic character called Ti'zo who communicates with sweet shouts from which you can know his approximate opinion regarding the situation.Once you are sufficiently familiar with them, as well as the surrounding locations and its rich past, you will want to explore all the innumerable attractions of this world. Unfortunately, the movement by him is quite uniform, choosing one of the offered paths that can affect the characters and the next fight. You will feel a constant desire to follow and explore the complete Downside, which Pyre does not exactly allow us.And it's enough to throw a couple of views on the pictures to make it clear to you why I want it because the world of Downside is one of the most beautiful graphic art pieces I've ever seen. There is a lot of detail, color and shadowing shades that make up every folder as something that you would like to drag on the wall of your living room.Pyre I played on PS4 Pro and did not have absolutely no performance problems, the only complaint can go to controls that are more customized to the mouse and the keyboard than the controller. It's kind of unusual to use a cursor with the help of a mushroom on the console, especially in menus where it would be much more logical to use the keys up and down.One thing that throws me up again and again, so positive, is the soundtrack from Supergiant Games. I know the segment of music does not matter to anyone, but it is very important to me, so much so that even today, my favorite music playlists have things from Transistor. Music in Pyreu is great again and if you already have it, you must buy a soundtrack edition, as you will not make a mistake. The amount of great songs is really amazing.Each battle consists of a fight three to three, where the goal is to dodge the ball or put it in an opponent's fracture by taking them away, by keeping the same enemies doing the same on the opposite side. To win, it is necessary to reduce the opponent's firing to zero, where you can use various special features of characters, acceleration, different types of jumps and special powers.It's also interesting that at the same time you can only use one fighter, and the same situation is with the opponent, regardless of whether they were attacked or defended. In the defense, you need to touch your opponent with a ball where you are temporarily throwing it out of the arena, the ball falls into the field and is ready to be grabbed by your or your opponent's fighters.Once you have been fighting, there are countless possibilities of tactics, from crazy combinations of fast and slow characters, smart defense to quick-to-throw balls to protect fighters from ejecting outside of the map. Pyre is not tough once you get in, but there's the option of adding various handicaps that make it harder for you to fight, but by the way you get better prizes.In addition to the fashion story, Pyre also offers a local multiplayer for up to two players or an AI fight that can help you train your skills. I believe that fighting actual fighters is probably more challenging, but unfortunately I did not have the chance to try it locally, and most of all I'm sorry for the lack of online matches I'm confident to come up with as an excellent addition.Pyre ultimately brings a lot of things to the table, from really beautiful locations, complemented by even better musical support, crazy fighting that will take you to another party and a lot of good stories already standard for Supergiant Development Studio. If you still add the possibility of switching over with additional elements, a different story and more weight, and a local multiplayer, it's not a big problem to recommend, especially at an affordable start-up price of 20€.