Overwatch - How to play Junkrat

A good junkrat player, who has proper positioning can take down the enemy team in seconds!
How and why? Here is a few things about junkrat..About junkrat:
This hero is all about timing, damage and mobility.
He has 200 Health, and he is in the Damage
role.
Abilities:
Let's start with his ult, the RIP-Tire
:
- One of the fastest charging ult in the game
- It has 100 hit points, so can be easily destroyed by the enemy, it's a good idea to flank with junkrat's ult
- If destroyed by enemies it wont do any damage
- It has a splash damage of 60 up to 600
- When activated, junkrat can't move but can take damage and die, so its recommended to ult from a safe place
- When activated you can press left or right click to explode it
- It has a 10 second timer, which if runs out it will explode and damage the enemies
- The explosion of the rip-tire has a 10 meter radius
- The rip-tire doesn't kill or damage junkrat
- It cant be targeted by McCree's Deadeye or Soldier 76's Tactical Visor.
Now let's talk about junkrat's main weapon, the Frag Launcher:
- It can bounce of surfaces, so it can damage enemies even if they are behind cover
- It deals 120 damage if it hits an enemy directly, 12 to 80 damage if it wasn't a direct hit
- The explosion has a 2 meters radius
- If left click is held down, it can shoot 1 grenade every 0.6 seconds
- 1 "clip" has 5 shots
- The reload time is 1.5 seconds
- The grenades can bounce 3 times, after that they explode and deals damage
- If a grenade hits an enemy, it will explode
Now lets move on to the Concussion Mine,
my favorite ability in the game:
- It does not damage junkrat
- It can be used for mobility and damage at the same time
- it has a damage of 35 to 120
- Junkrat has 2 of these, if all of them are used, he needs to wait 8 seconds for one charged, 16 of both of them charged
- It has an infinite duration, it will explode when detonated (right clicking)
- The mines can't damage junkrat but it give knockback, so he can use it for mobility
The Steel Trap
, some people think this is a useless ability, but i think it really useful:
How to play as Junkrat:
- The steel trap has 100 hit points
- If an enemy walks on the trap, it will damage them for 80 and stun them for a second, and they will be stuck for 3 seconds
- Junkrat can always see the location of the steel trap
- You will hear a sound if the trap is triggered
Shoot the enemies for high ground, or from behind cover, remember you might do a lot of damage, but you are not a tank, you only have 200 health and could die really easily. Use the Steel Trap in the fights, don't leave it in a flank point, use it much as you can, it can help escape or deal more damage. Try to use your mines to damage or knockback enemies, my favorite strategy is to
:
Lore:
- jump down for a building (or high ground), right on to an enemy
- place your mine down and instantly blow it up
- this will launch you back into the air, and damage the enemy
- while in the air shoot some grenades at the enemy
- land back on the building, (or high ground)
- there you go, you got yourself a kill, and they didn't even know where you came from!
Junkrat's real name is Jamison Fawkes
, he is 25 year
s old and he is Australian
.
The attack on the Australian fusion core forever changed the landscape of Australia. After the explosion, the area became a wasteland. Some people survived the explosion, they called them selfes the Junkers
.
Junkrat was one of them, like others, he was affected by the radiation too, and because of that this made him ideal for handling dangerous explosives, which he turned into an obsession.
He discovered an extremely valuable secret, not many people know about what he found, he was pursued by gangs and bounty hunters wherever he went, but he made a deal with Roadhog
. Now with roadhog on his side, they left Australia and went on a international crime spree leaving chaos behind them.My thought on Junkrat:
I played 26+ hours with him, and I love his abilities, mainly the Concussion Mine.
I don't really play competitive so I can't tell you if you should play comp with him, but in quick play he is a really good damage dealer.
Overall, I recommend you trying him out, you can get a team kill even without your ultimate!
Thanks for reading this article, hope I you learned something useful while reading this, have a great day!