Overwatch - How to play Junkrat

About junkrat:

Abilities:

One of the fastest charging ult in the game

It has 100 hit points, so can be easily destroyed by the enemy, it's a good idea to flank with junkrat's ult

If destroyed by enemies it wont do any damage

It has a splash damage of 60 up to 600

When activated, junkrat can't move but can take damage and die, so its recommended to ult from a safe place

When activated you can press left or right click to explode it

It has a 10 second timer, which if runs out it will explode and damage the enemies

The explosion of the rip-tire has a 10 meter radius

The rip-tire doesn't kill or damage junkrat

It cant be targeted by McCree's Deadeye or Soldier 76's Tactical Visor.

It can bounce of surfaces, so it can damage enemies even if they are behind cover

It deals 120 damage if it hits an enemy directly, 12 to 80 damage if it wasn't a direct hit

The explosion has a 2 meters radius

If left click is held down, it can shoot 1 grenade every 0.6 seconds

1 "clip" has 5 shots

The reload time is 1.5 seconds

The grenades can bounce 3 times, after that they explode and deals damage

If a grenade hits an enemy, it will explode

It does not damage junkrat

It can be used for mobility and damage at the same time

it has a damage of 35 to 120

Junkrat has 2 of these, if all of them are used, he needs to wait 8 seconds for one charged, 16 of both of them charged

It has an infinite duration, it will explode when detonated (right clicking)

The mines can't damage junkrat but it give knockback, so he can use it for mobility

The steel trap has 100 hit points

If an enemy walks on the trap, it will damage them for 80 and stun them for a second, and they will be stuck for 3 seconds

Junkrat can always see the location of the steel trap

You will hear a sound if the trap is triggered

How to play as Junkrat:



jump down for a building (or high ground), right on to an enemy place your mine down and instantly blow it up this will launch you back into the air, and damage the enemy while in the air shoot some grenades at the enemy land back on the building, (or high ground) there you go, you got yourself a kill, and they didn't even know where you came from!

Lore:





My thought on Junkrat:





How and why? Here is a few things about junkrat..This hero is all about timing, damage and mobility.He has 200 Health, and he is in therole.Let's start with his ult, theNow let's talk about junkrat's main weapon, theNow lets move on to themy favorite ability in the game:The, some people think this is a useless ability, but i think it really useful:Shoot the enemies for high ground, or from behind cover, remember you might do a lot of damage, but you are not a tank, you only have 200 health and could die really easily. Use the Steel Trap in the fights, don't leave it in a flank point, use it much as you can, it can help escape or deal more damage. Try to use your mines to damage or knockback enemies,Junkrat's real name is, he iss old and he isThe attack on the Australian fusion core forever changed the landscape of Australia. After the explosion, the area became a wasteland. Some people survived the explosion, they called them selfes theJunkrat was one of them, like others, he was affected by the radiation too, and because of that this made him ideal for handling dangerous explosives, which he turned into an obsession.He discovered an extremely valuable secret, not many people know about what he found, he was pursued by gangs and bounty hunters wherever he went, but he made a deal with. Now with roadhog on his side, they left Australia and went on a international crime spree leaving chaos behind them.I played 26+ hours with him, and I love his abilities, mainly the Concussion Mine.I don't really play competitive so I can't tell you if you should play comp with him, but in quick play he is a really good damage dealer.Overall, I recommend you trying him out, you can get a team kill even without your ultimate!Thanks for reading this article, hope I you learned something useful while reading this, have a great day!