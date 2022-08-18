Opera GX For the smart gamers.

Opera browser is very interesting and worth all the attention. Today we will see the question whether it is worth using. Is it certainly better than Google Chrome and other similar browsers?

Why chose Opera?

The Web browser from Opera uses much less computing power than the competition. This means that we can browse the web easier and, what is important, faster. Creators help us by blocking ads, that is what annoys the user the most. Free VPN is also worth mentioning. What does it mean? We can connect through a virtual private network absolutely for free. Such a network protects your online privacy and the Internet connection by encrypting data. In Opera, there is also an option to take a screenshot without using keyboard shortcuts. Just hover your mouse over the camera icon, click on it with the left button and then select the desired area and you can enjoy a well taken screenshot. There is also an option to extend battery life. This is usually useful when we work on Android or IOS.

Browser customization

As we well know some browsers have the ability to change the appearance of the main menu, and more. Opera also has such a function! Besides, we also have the possibility to disable the sidebar view as well as the bookmarks bar. An interesting feature is that we can add our own wallpaper to the start screen of the browser. While changing the look of the browser we are limited only by our imagination!

Additional functions

The discussed browser has on the sidebar applications such as Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp. It is also worth mentioning that we have very easy access to the browsing history (click on the watch icon on the left). Opera also allows us to easily listen to music through the player. As a result, you do not need to enter a dedicated application for this. All this is available in Opera.

Other creations of the creators of the browser

The creators of the popular browser have also created Opera GX. It is designed for gamers and has features with them in mind. It is also worth adding such applications as Opera News, which offers us the latest local news, and Opera Mini, which is a much faster browser than the others.

Summary

The presented browser is very interesting especially for gamers and people looking for a more efficient alternative to Google Chrome. Also noteworthy is the option that allows us to quickly convert currencies without going to special websites, and a well-developed sidebar. One of the many advantages is the presence of applications such as Messenger, WhatsApp or Instagram on the sidebar. I personally highly recommend using Opera in the long run! :)

You can also download opera GX for extra soul gems trough this link- https://gamehag.com/games/opera-gx



-Some random boy who is in need of gems