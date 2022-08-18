Rain

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
EarnNewsOpera GX For the smart gamers.
By: Gamehag on August 18, 2022
(135 ratings)
Opera GX For the smart gamers.

Opera GX For the smart gamers.

Opera browser is very interesting and worth all the attention. Today we will see the question whether it is worth using. Is it certainly better than Google Chrome and other similar browsers?

 

Why chose Opera?

The Web browser from Opera uses much less computing power than the competition. This means that we can browse the web easier and, what is important, faster. Creators help us by blocking ads, that is what annoys the user the most. Free VPN is also worth mentioning. What does it mean? We can connect through a virtual private network absolutely for free. Such a network protects your online privacy and the Internet connection by encrypting data. In Opera, there is also an option to take a screenshot without using keyboard shortcuts. Just hover your mouse over the camera icon, click on it with the left button and then select the desired area and you can enjoy a well taken screenshot. There is also an option to extend battery life. This is usually useful when we work on Android or IOS.

 

Browser customization

As we well know some browsers have the ability to change the appearance of the main menu, and more. Opera also has such a function! Besides, we also have the possibility to disable the sidebar view as well as the bookmarks bar. An interesting feature is that we can add our own wallpaper to the start screen of the browser. While changing the look of the browser we are limited only by our imagination!

Additional functions

The discussed browser has on the sidebar applications such as Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp. It is also worth mentioning that we have very easy access to the browsing history (click on the watch icon on the left). Opera also allows us to easily listen to music through the player. As a result, you do not need to enter a dedicated application for this. All this is available in Opera.

Other creations of the creators of the browser

The creators of the popular browser have also created Opera GX. It is designed for gamers and has features with them in mind. It is also worth adding such applications as Opera News, which offers us the latest local news, and Opera Mini, which is a much faster browser than the others.

Summary

The presented browser is very interesting especially for gamers and people looking for a more efficient alternative to Google Chrome. Also noteworthy is the option that allows us to quickly convert currencies without going to special websites, and a well-developed sidebar. One of the many advantages is the presence of applications such as Messenger, WhatsApp or Instagram on the sidebar. I personally highly recommend using Opera in the long run! :)

You can also download opera GX for extra soul gems trough this link- https://gamehag.com/games/opera-gx

-Some random boy who is in need of gems

