Rain

Gem67

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

33

0/160

EarnNewsNY Mysteries: Secrets of the Mafia - game review.
By: Gamehag on June 1, 2020
(204 ratings)
NY Mysteries: Secrets of the Mafia - game review.

NY Mysteries: Secrets of the Mafia - game review.

New York Mysteries: Secrets of the Mafia is an adventure & hidden-object game that was developed & published by FIVE-BN GAMES  in 2015. In the game, we have to solve puzzles and solve a mystery in the city of New York.

Story

CacVPkEMQiXqazw4UklKbYXYdVjkpt.png

Everything started in 1955 in the city of New York. Back then, the city had become so dangerous due to the attempts of the Mafia to seize power in the city. At the time, some strange things started to happen - the residents of the city started disappearing.


yf8HdSrDajobkGPDVbu2BG3GpIjXSP.png


New York's residents started noticing strange things in the American Museum of Natural History. Every time somebody disappeared, all they could find is a strange-looking liquid with a butterfly that's flying over it. However, the strange liquid wasn't the thing that made the residents live in fear. In the city, many children started disappearing without a reason. The impressive part is that all of the children drew a butterfly before they left.

The problem was getting that serious, that many people took up the investigation.

Gameplay

In the game, we get into the role of the Californian journalist Laura James.

When we start playing for the first time, our first task will be to talk to a man in the American Museum of Natural History.
Our first obstacle will be a broken bell. In order to fix it, we will have to find items that will help us for the purpose.


B8oEFuIX56jG7lLRDkZJftKMuVw9mg.png


When we enter the door, we will meet up with Mr. Bishop. He had a request for our character - to write an article about the mysterious events in the big city. To do that, we will have to look into the crime scenes. The first thing which we are going to notice is a crack in the floor. We'll see that there's something inside this crack, but we won't be able to take it since the fissure wouldn't fit a human hand. That's why we will have to look for various items that will help us get the witness out of the crack. The first thing which we are going to find is some tweezers.

In the end, it turned out that there was a butterfly  in the fissure. 

Ending

On our way to expose the truth behind the New York mystery, we will have to visit many places and make a variety of puzzles - such as assembling puzzles, put symbols and numbers in the correct order, and so on.


2wfFdWusTV8tR1IGWLvsUdQ6mBg71W.png


When we complete the last puzzle, we will discover a chest that contains a mysterious key and bundles of money. After some time, we will find out that the kidnapped children were locked in a container for a long time. In the end, the people that were responsible for everything got arrested. The saved kids were safe, and nobody could do any harm to them anymore.

Conclusion

DuY3JpH5K9qVOFAHMT5BwDxqDqIUH5.png


I rate the game with 7/10, here's why:

The graphics are pretty decent, the sounds too.
The appearance of the characters is pretty good.
Honestly, I'm not into such games, but this one is an exception because the game also has an unusual story.
I liked the atmosphere in the game and the characters' mysterious attitude.
The puzzles in the game require some thinking, which can help you develop your solving skills.

-t4tsumihyaku

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy