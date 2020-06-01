NY Mysteries: Secrets of the Mafia - game review.

New York Mysteries: Secrets of the Mafia is an adventure & hidden-object game that was developed & published by FIVE-BN GAMES in 2015. In the game, we have to solve puzzles and solve a mystery in the city of New York.

Story





Gameplay

Ending

Conclusion





Everything started in 1955 in the city of. Back then, the city had become so dangerous due to the attempts of the Mafia to seize power in the city. At the time, some strange things started to happen - the residents of the city started disappearing.New York's residents started noticing strange things in the American Museum of Natural History. Every time somebody disappeared, all they could find is a strange-looking liquid with a butterfly that's flying over it. However, the strange liquid wasn't the thing that made the residents live in fear. In the city, many children started disappearing without a reason. The impressive part is that all of the children drew a butterfly before they left.The problem was getting that serious, that many people took up the investigation.In the game, we get into the role of the Californian journalistWhen we start playing for the first time, our first task will be to talk to a man in the American Museum of Natural History.Our first obstacle will be a broken bell. In order to fix it, we will have to find items that will help us for the purpose.When we enter the door, we will meet up with Mr. Bishop. He had a request for our character - to write an article about the mysterious events in the big city. To do that, we will have to look into the crime scenes. The first thing which we are going to notice is a crack in the floor. We'll see that there's something inside this crack, but we won't be able to take it since the fissure wouldn't fit a human hand. That's why we will have to look for various items that will help us get the witness out of the crack. The first thing which we are going to find is some tweezers.In the end, it turned out that there was a butterfly in the fissure.On our way to expose the truth behind the New York mystery, we will have to visit many places and make a variety of puzzles - such as assembling puzzles, put symbols and numbers in the correct order, and so on.When we complete the last puzzle, we will discover a chest that contains a mysterious key and bundles of money. After some time, we will find out that the kidnapped children were locked in a container for a long time. In the end, the people that were responsible for everything got arrested. The saved kids were safe, and nobody could do any harm to them anymore.I rate the game with 7/10, here's why:The graphics are pretty decent, the sounds too.The appearance of the characters is pretty good.Honestly, I'm not into such games, but this one is an exception because the game also has an unusual story.I liked the atmosphere in the game and the characters' mysterious attitude.The puzzles in the game require some thinking, which can help you develop your solving skills.