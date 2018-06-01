Mars Battle Review (First time player)

Hello everyone! My name's Bahera, and I'm new to this community!

I just started out by playing Mars Battle for Gems, and I must say the tutorial was very quick and actually kind of fun to play. As most games though, once you get into the real game, everything starts going slow.



Here are my experiences with the game so far.

So I just started playing the game outside of the tutorial. What immediately confused me was the way you do things. You have to click on rectangles for some reason? I don't know why this is, but it seems rather confusing to me. They could maybe change that with normal buttons like "start" or something like that.

Design options besides now, the game is pretty fun. The waiting times can get kind of long, but most browser games like this suffer from that.

From playing so far I noticed that there's groups or something like that, a chat where people can help you or where you can help them, a big map and lots of choices for you to see how you want to make your city.

Now Mars Battle, as you can read from the name of the game, is a game about battling others. There are vehicles to do so (much like in other online browser games like this) There's a lot of variety in them and there are also ways to upgrade your defensive walls.

From another stylistic point of view on the game, the artwork is kind of outdated and doesn't live up to some other games in the same category. Of course, it doesn't look bad, it's just that there's not a lot of movement going on and it also isn't very colorful.



Now the first task, when reached the real game, is to conquer a base, which is pretty hard and takes some time, but the reward is pretty high. Overall, the rewards seem pretty good for such a game. You spend time: you earn stuff. That's how it's supposed to be.

From what I've seen, there are no microtransactions, which in games like this is kind of refreshing! It seems only fair.

PROS

Very easy to understand.

If you're interested in online browser "city building" and fighting games, this is certainly a game you should try out.

The community is, from what I've seen, very helpful and friendly.

There are enough people playing it, so you don't feel like a loner in a dead game.

The tutorial is very quick and easy to understand, still explaining enough of the game to get you into it.

Although not very colorful or refreshing, the art style is good and it does give a certain feeling to the game.





CONS

Everything does kind of take a long time to do, so if you don't have a lot of free time on your hands it's probably not the game for you.

After some time, it does get kind of boring and repetitive.

I still can't get over the weird rectangle decision they made.

Now to the pros and cons of this game (from a beginners viewpoint)

Thanks for reading my review, and if this game is something you're interested in, please don't hesitate to give it a try! These are just my experiences and personal opinions on the game. I haven't spend a lot of time on this game yet and there could be a chance I forgot to mention important aspects of the game!

PS. the artwork shown in this review is not mine! I couldn't find the original creator of this piece, but it was uploaded to their site by the official team of the Mars Battle game!