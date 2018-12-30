Jack the Barbarian

Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem170
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem560
Visionary
Visionary
Gem448
Ahmed Gamal
Ahmed Gamal
Gem8
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem754
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem839
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem154
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem399
Gulshan
Gulshan
Gem8
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem12
PoolBoy187
PoolBoy187
Gem336
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem12
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem231
skrt
skrt
Gem10
Rain

Gem67

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

30

0/160

EarnNewsJack the Barbarian
By: Gamehag on December 30, 2018
(11 ratings)
Jack the Barbarian

Jack the Barbarian

Jack the Barbarian is an old-school  survival RPG made by Cloaz Studio available on steam.
Game is about a kid (has one of best beards I have ever seen) who is trying to survive by fishing, fighting, farming and selling stuff you find.The beginning 
You start the game by talking to the  elder of the village(possibly your father) telling you that it's up to you to take charge of his farm and take care of yourself.
After that you go walking around the village talking to people and stealing stuff from their houses (mostly seeds or small amounts of gold).
You walk around and get new quests, for example someone might need some fish and you need to catch some.For reward you might get health potions or gold. You use gold to buy new weapons and armor and after that the real survival begins. Fight against monsters, elves and pirates begins who will win is up to you.



Battle
Like in every old school RPG you have 5 main options: Fight, Magic, Item, Guard and Run which for some reason is never available.
I recommend to avoid battle until you get new equipment or until you get some health and mana potions because most of the time you will  be outnumbered and enemies do some serious damage. 
You can know who the enemies are because they are mostly moving while friendly NPCs are just standing.

Fishing and farming
Fishing in this game is not a bad way to earn some extra gold, neither is farming but there is just one problem...
You are not shown how to farm of how to fish, I mean I know you need seeds and fishing hook but you get no help to show you how or where to get that.
The NPC which is supposed to teach you how to fish tells you you need to find a fishing hook and after you find it he just says where you can fish... That's it. But it's hard to understand it yourself and it did take me some exploring to find the darn hook.
Sometimes your hook would simply just break, no explanation why so it does take some time to actually catch some fish so I would stick to farming.


What can you do in this game?
Well you can fish and farm, but also you can craft stuff like new weapons and armor, you can also sail your own boat go fight some pirates, you can become a miner and a chef, yep you can cook food which you use to heal yourself in battle.

My opinion about the game!!!
It's interesting it has a some  good stuff about it like: it's cheap (less than 2$), it has a nice 2D art and good soundtrack, crafting system is OK and SOME battles are fun.
But is also has a lot of bad stuff, some of those are: Monsters and items do not respawn making it hard to lvl up, fights are hard I mean way to hard and the rewards you get are way to low considering you need to buy a bunch of health potions which are not cheap and when you die you have to start from the beginning, farming is boring you can only plant one vegetable even though you do get it fully grown immediately. No story whatsoever, NPCs have one or two badly written lines of text and that's it.
I'm not halfway to writing everything that is bad about this game.

Should you buy it?
Honestly, no the game is really short and it gets really boring fast, so even though it is only 2$ I would not buy it.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy