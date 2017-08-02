( 19 ratings)

Humble Reviews: Assassin's Creed

First instalment of the now worldknown Triple A franchise Assassin's Creed follows the life of Desmond, a captive of Abstergo Industries, trying to reunite with his ancestor Altaïr, an Assassin during the Third Crusades and by extent helping Abstergo towards their goal. Will they spare Desmond after he achieves their plans or will they get rid of him?Published in 2007 by Ubisoft and developed by Ubisoft Montreal, Assassin's Creed is a sandbox, of the genre on stealth, adventure and action games. It is the first instalment in the series and it follows the lives of Desmond Miles and Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad with the help of the Animus. It features building climbing and an advanced parkour mechanic which helps you get immerssed into the game. Along the game you try to restore your honor ,as Altaïr, by completing the assasinations tasks given by your mentor Al-Mualim while as Desmond you are slowly discovering the meaning behind your kidnapping. Although the game suffers from unskippable useless cutscenes and sometimes repetitive gameplay and side-mssions the game revels in telling a story about both Desmond and his ancestor. The controls are easy to learn and also the story is easy to get into. Overall the game is a very intriguing concept which no doubt deserved being expanded upon even though recent installments didn't manage to impress the fans.

Summary:

Pros:

-good story

-good gameplay although repetitive sometimes

-nice characters

Cons:

-useless cutscenes

-repetitive side-missions

-buggy controls sometimes

I give the give the game a 8/10 because of the great story element and it's potential