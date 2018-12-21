Hotline miami, but in 1873 (12 is Better Than 6 review)

Short story/lore about the game:

So i decided to write an article about it, so you can decide if this game is for you or not..You play as a slave man, who was enslaved in Mexico and had to work in a mine. But one day you decided to go back to Texas, but that wasn't that easy, you had to fight your way back.Black and white, hand drawn style, simple but great looking game.This game doesn't have the best graphics, but it has a great art style, and I personally enjoy great looking effects (blood, smoke, etc. anything that "changes" the world), and this game has these.The game isn't that long, you can complete the game in 4-6 hours, depends on your play style. I completed the game in 4 and a half hour. The first 2 hours I tried sneaking mostly, but after that I just when in gun blazing.The gameplay was pretty hard to get used to, because when you want to shoot your gun, you need to "cock" your gun first.The game is really fast, so high accuracy and reaction speed is needed, but if you don't have these you will become better as you play.As you can see, the revolver has 1 extra step, so it takes longer to shoot each time than with the rifle, and mainly you will be using the revolver, so you will need to get used to that. If you have 5 enemies running at you you need to do this really fast and you have to be really accurate, because 1 bullet can only kill 1 enemy.The shotgun work just as the rifle, but with only 2 shots.The dynamite is simple too, you just press thekey and you throw the dynamite in front of you.The game doesn't have that great of a soundtrack as Hotline Miami, but its still really enjoyable.The sound effects aren't that special, they are alright.You can kill every animal you see (some people might not like this), you can break windows and loot houses for ammunition.You can also collect hats (don't worry, not TF2 style hat collecting), hats don't help you in anyway, you get them by completing achievements.I left the bad stuff for the end, because there's not to many.The game sometimes really difficult, don't get me wrong, I like difficult and challenging games, but on some levels I was stuck for 10-15 mins (most levels are pretty fast, around 1-7 mins).It's a lot of fun for a cheap game, itsso it definitely worth the price in my opinion.There's also a part 2 called:which has worse reviews on the steam store, then the first part.Overall, if you like Hotline Miami, I can only recommend you this game, but if you don't like Hotline Miami it's probably not for you, but you can try it out if you want to.Hope I helped to decide if you should buy this game or pass it, also I hope this wasn't too boring or anything. Thanks for reading!