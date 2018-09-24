Overwatch is a multiplayer team-based first person shooter released in May 24, 2016 by Blizzard Entertainment. Named the best game of 2016, receiving 102 "game of the year" awards across critics and reader polls, Overwatch was the highest grossing paid game for personal computers that year. With 7 million players recorded in the first week of its release, the community got bigger and bigger, with over 40 million players at the moment.to Gran















Overwatch is a team game, with teams of 6 heroes competing against each other with different objectives, depending on the selected mode. With the inclusion of custom modes, designed by players, you can have even more fun with your friends by creating the perfect mode for you. There's also a ranking system and a professional scene.



There are currently 28 heroes in Overwatch, each one with its specific main role: Damage, Tank or Support. There are also other side roles and great combos that you can try out with your team, but don't count on that unless you have a premade to work with. In this article I'll cover one of the Damage type heroes, Hanzo.



I chose this hero because he's my favorite, being one of the most fun heroes to play. Having a 12 seconds cooldown wallhack, great mobility, the ability to one shot most of the heroes (and also some great cosmetics) makes him pretty overpowered in my opinion. The only problem with him is that he's easy to learn - hard to master, making him one of the most hated heroes in low ranks. No one wants a Hanzo in their team, which leads to frustration and blame inside the team.











Hanzo Shimada is a japanesse character released on 24 May 2016, being part of the first Overwatch heroes. He is the eldest of two brothers and he has some brother issues, but all in all he's an honorable hero and his main goal is to honor the name of his clan, Shimada, killing the ones who don't. His lore is linked with another Overwatch character named Genji, Hanzo's younger brother. For the full lore of Hanzo, check the video below (Trust me, it's worth it, gives me goose bumps every time).













In the game, he's a Defense Damage hero, a sniper best played as a mid-range hero. With the coming of Patch 1.23 in May 3, 2018, Hanzo got remade, giving him new abilities and making him a more reliable hero than before (finally). His ability to defend himself against mobile heroes like Genji, Tracer or Winston was significantly improved with this patch.



As a result, his pick rates grew exponentially in the higher ranks. Although the pick rate did fall a bit after the players got used with him and figured out how to counter him, he's still 5 times more picked than before, being brought back in the meta and bringing a smile on Hanzo lovers out there, myself included. (Thank you Blizzard)











His abilities are:

































Why should you pick him? Well he's fun to play, he's one of the most mobile heroes in the game, he has great escape mechanisms, great dps at medium to long range and now, with the added storm arrows, even at close range. Also he has one of the best lores in the game and some really nice cosmetics, some changing his ultimate too. Playing him is quite easy, it's easy to get behind your opponents and with some practice you might actually get some kills...



All in all, if you're an Overwatch player or you consider purchasing it and playing, I think Hanzo should definitely be on your list of heroes to spam to increase your rank. And if not, I hope you found out a thing or two about this beautiful game and its achievements. I certainly did. See you in game.





















