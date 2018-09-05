Furi Review

Story
The story starts with the Stranger waking up , he's get's help from a half human half bunny which tells you to kill The Chain , after the Strangers kills the first guardian he start walking to the next one , the next one is called The Strap , a prisoner with a laser cannon on her head , after the Stranger kills her he keeps going to next level , he kills The Line , The Scale, The Hand , The Song , The Burst , The Edge , The Beat . After Sthe Stranger escapes the prison he realize that everything around him turns dead , He finds out that he has a daughter and he goes up in the space , guided by a voice named The Star.
After he get's to the ship he sees more copies of himself and eventually he meets the mothership , She calls him Raider and asks him if he annihilated the planet , here he has the choices , if he says no he will start fighting the ship and eventually destroying the ship but not before she send all the clones to destroy the planet , that's the good ending but you can also tell the ship to destroy the planet. And there is also the secret ending , if you spend about 2 minutes at The Song boss , an angel you get to stay there and you don't continue anymore.
Gameplay
The gameplay is very dynamic , you have to think fast and react fast , mostly you have to doge your opponent's attacks and try to attack back , you can use the sword or the pistol , you can also use the environment for cover . You can dash and you have to watch out for quick time events. The game is in a third person view , and in order to defeat a guardian you have to beat him more than 1 time , this number is decided by the difficulty you pick , if you picked easy the guardians will have 5 lifes , same as you.
SoundTrack
The Soudtrack is very active and energic , it goes perfectly with this type of games , is the type of music that starts low and get's higher and higher , same with the fights , you start with a slow fight and get's harder and harder.
My opinion about the game and should you buy the game?
In my opinion the game is great , the price is a little to high for this type of game but is still a great game if you like a challenge , the story is very strange , the names of the guardians makes me think about the feelings or the sins of man , the first guardian is enjoying pain and torture , the second guardian is mad and lonely , the third one is wise which might not be a sin but if you keep going you get the idea , we find out that in the end why the prison was made , they made the prison to stop The Stranger from destroying the planet and in my opinion it did , by showing him what he needs to destroy and what he needs to protect , we don't find out what happens in the end , if he destroyed all the Raiders or if he just gets killed.
The game is overall great , the story is a bit strange but in the same time very interesting , it keeps you waiting for the answer and when you finally reach the end you find out that you know only a little. Now , to answer the question , is this game worth 20€ , in my opinion is not , is a great game but is not worth that much , not only that but there are only 2-3 hours of gameplay , way less if you have good reflexes. So i hope you enjoyed my article and you learned something , have a great day ,bye!
-Merisor