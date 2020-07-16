Free Soul Gems Tips on Gamehag

Get free soul gems by doing these tips!

Are you not getting gems on Gamehag? are you want to know to get quick free gems daily on Gamehag. so in this article i will show you how to get gems and get rewards quickly as much as possible.Get ready for some rewards!***These tips for everyone. for noobs and also for pros. so at least give it a try to get gems*** There are many ways to get gems daily on Gamehag so lets start with basic tips.1. Daily log in!Login daily on gamehag .If you log in 7 days successively, you will earn extra 20soul gems! So you weekly get 55 gems! (7x5+20=55)So in this way you get 55 gems per week2. Writing news, guides, many more!You can get up to 1000 soul gems if your article is very good!If you like writing that's only a bonus! Write something quick and get around300 SG a day! (300x7=2100)3. Contracts (app downloading)This is in my opinion the best way to earn gems! You can earn up to 300 SGdaily!4.leveling up!This is pretty BASIC all you really have to do is comment on news, forums andwrite articles!5. Playing mini games!These won't give you much! I don't want YOU to play them, but let children playthem! If you don't have a bro or a sister you can play them and get better at them!It's a long way to go, but just play them like 15 mins a day!Add:you now have 4475 SG!6.report bugs!I found one for me and it's very annoying!Report them and get 50SG for each!7.Type in codes! I know most of them have already expired and you won't get SG,but there's one code that still gives you 50 SG (the code is SabeerJunaid)**remember this code may expire after some days**9.Play actual games !I don't need to explain these, just play the browser or downloadable games andtake screenshots when you finish them! That will give you a decent amount of SG!10. Like my article and comment down what you think!11. You can buy almost anything right now you will be getting 6626 SG or moreWEEKLY!!12.HOPE you liked my tutorial and good luck getting all those Soul Gems weekly!-----------------------CATEGORY MODE----------------------1.Well, first I will say that some people like them, but others don't. To earn fast soul gems from them, you will need first to master them! And when you master them, you may earn like 25-40 soul gems in 30 minutes from them (according to me and other people in the forum). Keep in mind - they are very hard, so you will need to make some skill in only 1 specific mini game.A tip: Gamehag Katana is the most fun and easy mini game to learn soul gems. I personally earn 37-44 soul gems from it for only 30 minutes! There is no luck, only skill.2.You can't earn many in this, but I will say some things you should know. The first is that if you login 7 days in a row, you will get a bonus 20 gems. So, let's do some calculations:5x7 + 20 = 55 soul gems. That is the default you can earn like most users, but you can earn even more with "Mannaz" rune! If you have it activated, you will earn 7 soul gems daily.7x7 + 20 = 69 soul gems weekly!So, next time you get "Mannaz" rune from somewhere, don't sell it, selling it will get you only 5 soul gems, so activating it will get you more gems (14).3.I can't tell you exactly how much soul gems you will get for every level, but with every next level, the soul gems will be more. You will need XP to level up.THANKS FOR READING THIS ARTICLE :)