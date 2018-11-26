Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Ahmed Gamal
Ahmed Gamal
Gem8
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem754
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem839
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem154
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem399
Gulshan
Gulshan
Gem8
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem12
PoolBoy187
PoolBoy187
Gem336
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem12
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem231
skrt
skrt
Gem10
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem1,071
The_king
The_king
Gem350
Rain

Gem38

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
Sign in to start chatting

29

0/160

EarnNewsDynasty Warriors 8 Empires
By: Gamehag on November 26, 2018
(7 ratings)
Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Dynasty Warriors is one of the best action game i have ever played. I played Dynasty Warriors 5 when i was 10 years old and Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires before 2 years ago and i can tell you it's fantastic!. In this article i will talk about Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires.Dynasty warriors 8 Empires is one of my favorite game. You can play it either in ,Play Station 3, Play Station 4, x box or in your PC. The game is based on making strategies like building many strong soldiers, making your people happy, making peace contract with enemies around you, recruiting strong officers and kicking out the weak, buying the equipments that suites you, buying strong spells and traps, invading areas, doing quests to earn weapons or supplies. defending the areas you control, making allies, defending them and a lot more!
I have played it for 2 years and i can tell you that there are a lot of functions that's not in other games like creating your unique character by customizing eye brows, nose, mustache, beard, mouth, hair, hair color, body shape, body color and other stuffs. of course the beard and mustache are optional you can either make your character have them or remove it completely.

anyways, let's stop talking about beards and mustache and talk about other good stuffs :D
You can marry any pretty girl you want in the game but she must in your team for example an officer. you can also have children after marriage and the child will have similar looks to his parents.

 

How the game works? 

    - First you choose a customized character in the game or customize your own character
    - Choose the difficulty..
    - Choose an area in the map to start from.
    - Then you can choose to be either an officer under a ruler or be a ruler or a free officer.
    - Then focus on the strategic stuffs that i mentioned above.
    - Try to occupy all areas in the map.
    -  When you occupy everything you will win the game.

It's not hard to win the game but you will be addicted to it and won't be able to quit as you will want to try all the characters or to explore more functions.
 
How to invade?

There are couple of things you need to know:

The ruler will choose an area to invade every month.It's not actually a month like in real world but every 4 action you do. for example: raiding an area is one action, resting is one action and doing quest is also one action.you.
You can also invade any area but beware the area power. if it's too strong, you will have hard time killing enemies or you will not be able to even kill one single enemy soldier.
The area that the ruler choose cannot be raided nor invade except in the end of the month. 

When the time comes up or when you choose an area to invade, you will be asked to boost your own area points in the invading map. This will greatly increase the defense and health of your area points and boost the attack of your soldier and officers.

Now if you're all done and set, you will be transferred to a starting area point then you will need to occupy enemies area points to make them weak then defeat the ruler of the area. when you defeat him/her you will be able to either capture some officers, recruit them or execute them. 


What's bad about the game :

  • The loading time when your choosing customized characters in the game as it takes about 3 seconds to load per character.

What's good about the game : 

  • You play with your soldiers.and officers as a team.
  • You can play online or single as you wish.
  • Awesome animation
  • Cool weapons and characters
  • A lot of functions
  • and all other stuffs except the bad one. 
I rate this game 8/10  :)

Thanks for reading, cheers!

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy