Rain

Gem38

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
Sign in to start chatting

31

0/160

EarnNewsDirty Bomb
By: Gamehag on December 27, 2018
(6 ratings)
Dirty Bomb

Dirty Bomb

Dirty Bomb is a shooter game made by Splash Damage.
It is free on Steam Store
Splash Damage stopped making updates for the game but still keep the servers in order.

About the game
The game is very similar to CS:GO, you have a primary weapon,secondary and melee weapon, but what makes this game different are the heroes.
There are more than 20 characters in the game which are called the mercenaries (mercs) which have unique skills and weapons.
Each Merc has been placed into one of these classes: Objective Specialist, Fire Support, Medic, Assault, or Recon.

Dirty Bomb is a more team based game than CS:GO, you can revive your downed friend and going 1v2 or 3  is way harder.
There are 3 game modes:Objective mode in which the goal is like the name says is to complete all objectives if you are attacking before the time runs out if you are unable to do that the defending team wins
Stopwatch mode is similar but this time 2 rounds are played, one round you are defending and the other one you are attacking.
Execution  mode attackers can win by planting the C-4 or killing the enemy team, defenders win by defusing the C-4 and also by killing the enemy.

Loadout Cards 
Are used for you to improve you mercs.
Loadout Cards come in 8 forms:Lead, Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Cobalt and and Obsidian.
Each Loadout cards gives your Merc an augmentation which improves it. Max number of augmentation is 3, lead gives you 1, iron gives you 2, silver gives you 3 like every tier above it. The only difference is that higher rarity gives you a cosmetic change to your mercs and weapons.
Some of these  augmentations can be: reload speed increase,more medpacks  and ammo to use.


Abilities 
Like I said each merc has an ability for its own class, some of those abilities are
Fire Support : Air strike (Calls in an air strike dealing massive damage)
Medics : Healing station (Heals allies in its radius)
Assualt:  Frag grenade (You throw a frag grenade, that's it)
Recon :  Refractive Armor (Makes you hard to see but not invisible)

Some general tips:
1. Like in CS:GO you run faster with your melee weapon equipped.
2.Finish downed enemies as they can be revived and healed by their medics.
3.If you have 2 or 3 friends downed you should heal your medic as he heals faster.
4.Aim for the head (I know like in every game but still)

My opinion about the game!!!
The game is fun,interesting and creative, each merc feels different especially when you make a good loadout.
Games are balanced and most of the time you are playing against player of your level even if someone leaves you can change teams or try t balance the teams again by using the ''teams by skill'' option.
I'm really sad the game is not being developed anymore but the developers said it's too expensive, but I'm still glad there are official servers which will still be optimized.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy