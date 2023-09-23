Dead by Daylight New Update

Spooky season has arrived, and Dead by Daylight players are in for a treat with the upcoming anti-camping update and a slew of other changes. The game's developers have shared a detailed Developer Update, providing insights into what's in store for players in the coming month. Let's delve into the key highlights of this exciting update.

Anti Face-Camping: A Second Chance for Survivors

Face-camping, a long-debated issue in Dead by Daylight, is about to get a major overhaul. The developers have introduced a new feature that aims to provide a second chance for survivors who find themselves on the hook.

Now, when a survivor is on the hook, a new meter will gradually fill if the killer remains in close proximity. The closer the killer, the faster the meter fills. Once it's full, the survivor gains the ability to unhook themselves with a 100% success rate, even during the second hook phase. This act not only frees the survivor but also grants them Endurance and Haste.

To prevent abuse of this mechanic, the meter will fill slower or even stop entirely when other survivors are nearby. Additionally, once the exit gates are powered, this feature is disabled to encourage killers to secure their final kills.

This anti-camping update is designed to address extreme camping scenarios and encourage killers to play more dynamically while giving survivors a fighting chance.

The Skull Merchant's Drone Overhaul

The Skull Merchant's drones have undergone a significant overhaul to balance their functionality. The drones can now be in two modes: Stealth Mode and Scouting Mode.

In Stealth Mode, the drones' spinning beams become invisible, making them harder to spot.

In Scouting Mode, the scan lines are visible and rotate faster, making it more challenging for survivors to avoid detection.

Survivors can disable the drones for a brief period in either mode. Survivors who are scanned by one of these drones may receive Claw Traps, leading to various detrimental effects, including injury and reduced movement speed.

These changes aim to make The Skull Merchant more chase-oriented and less focused on defending generators for extended periods.

Map Updates and Variants

Several maps, including the Shattered Square and the MacMillan Estate Realm, have received updates. The Shattered Square map has been optimized to improve visibility, reduce size, and enhance navigation, making it a more enjoyable experience for both killers and survivors.

The MacMillan Estate Realm now features alternate versions of existing maps, providing more variety without altering their core characteristics.

Perk Tweaks and Killer Adjustments

Several perks, including Furtive Chase and Background Player, have received tweaks to make them more viable and impactful choices for players. These changes aim to diversify perk choices and provide more strategic options for both killers and survivors.

Various killers, such as The Trapper, The Huntress, The Trickster, The Deathslinger, and The Legion, have received adjustments to their abilities and gameplay mechanics to maintain balance and enhance their performance in matches.

Conclusion

Dead by Daylight's latest update promises to shake up the gameplay experience with a focus on anti-camping mechanics, drone overhauls, map updates, and adjustments to perks and killers. These changes are set to provide players with a more dynamic and balanced gaming experience.

The Public Test Build for these changes is available soon, and players can look forward to enjoying these updates on all platforms in the near future. As always, the Dead by Daylight team encourages players to share their feedback and thoughts on these changes, ensuring that the game continues to evolve and improve for all its dedicated players.