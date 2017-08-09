CSGO GAME MODE

The game counter strike is based on the confrontation of terrorists against policemen which one of them must be the one that later wins depends on the equipment that best does it, then I will mention the modality of the game designed by the steam company.GAME MODALITY:
SOME TIPS:
- The control of a zone is very important so if the terrorists manage to invade an area and plant the bomb the policemen would have the right to bring it on and off because if they let time pass and the bomb explodes in the same way they would lose.
- Both groups will be divided into groups of 5 equitably to avoid that there are no bentajas for any of the groups.
- The game is divided into two groups, terrorists and counter terrorists, the mission of terrorists is to plant a bomb and explode, instead the one of the counter terrorists or police is to prevent this happening.
- There are many positive and negative things in the game for example, at the beginning of the game, the police tend to have a shorter distance to the points where the bomb is placed in this way to prevent the terrorists from approaching and winning but just as this is a Advantage would also be a breakdown so the terrorists would know where they are for obvious reasons.
- The gold management to win as everyone knows or maybe few know it good when planting the bomb all the terrorists opt for a bonus of another extra but this would also be an advantage for the police because if they manage to deactivate they win double the bonus they The terrorists won, you could say that it is a double-edged sword they want to call it.
GOOD THIS WOULD BE ALL FRIENDS AND IF I HAVE MORE TIPS OR HELP I WILL COMMENT THE MOST IMPORTANT THAT YOU HAVE TO REMEMBER THAT IS A GAME OF 5 NOT OF 1 ALWAYS PLAY IN TEAM SO THE THINGS WILL BE EASIER AND ALSO COMMUNICATE THE COMMUNICATION IS VERY IMPORTANT DO NOT FORGET IT AND THANK YOU
- Would be to manage the gold say that your team is losing and only you have gold is preferable that you do not buy a gun since if you die you will lose more gold, it is better to wait for the next turn and that your whole team has weapons so that you can give them a good Fight the enemy and it is not easy for them.
- If they have a long distance target obviously it is advisable to use a free shooter since it has a close approach, but if they are with a submachine gun it is advisable to only give three shots and stop and then give another three shots, this makes your weapon avoid Get up and of a shot more presiso, if you did not know it points.
- Another type of precision would be to crouch because if you are in movement the weapon moves and therefore looks at it as well.
- If you are with a short-range weapon, you do not necessarily have to be a shooting capo, just approach as close as you can and shoot.
- Also it is advisable to play with sound, many will say that because if you play with sound maybe they did not even realize it, well open your eyes, the enemy when releasing a shot can reveal his position by simply listening to his weapon and you would already have one Idea of where it is hiding and to be able to ambush it.