Rain

Gem38

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
Sign in to start chatting

25

0/160

EarnNewsCSGO - An Intro To Utilities
By: Gamehag on May 6, 2020
(510 ratings)
CSGO - An Intro To Utilities

CSGO - An Intro To Utilities

Counter-Strike Global Offensive, better known as CSGO, is a tactical first-person shooter game, in which strategy, plays a key role in the victory of a team.

In the classical competitive mode, two teams of 5 players each, are pitted against each other, in an aim to either plant the bomb at either one of 2 bombsite objectives (in the case of playing a terrorist team) or to prevent the bomb from being planted, and if so, to defuse it (in the case of playing a counter-terrorist team). In order to gain control of either objective, a team strategy is needed, and to aid that strategy, a set of grenades, better known as utilities, are available to the players.

There are 5 types of utility, each with their own special abilities, and roles in a teams strategy:

  • Smoke Grenade
  • High Explosive Grenade
  • Flashbang
  • Incendiary Grenade / Molotov
  • Decoy Grenade 

In this article, we will be discussing the roles and abilities of these grenades.

Smoke Grenade
F6I5bpmwK5rxg4wSN2j8aLVD55CfXw.png

One of the most used and most effective, the smoke grenade can completely conceal a wide area for 15 seconds via a thick grey smoke cloud before dissipating. When thrown, the smoke grenade bounces off any solid surface it hits, and eventually stops in one position, releasing the smoke cloud. If thrown on an incendiary grenade or a Molotov, it will instantly release a smoke cloud, and will also extinguish the fire.

Thanks to these abilities, the smoke grenade is a key utility in a teams strategy, it can be used to (but is not limited to):

  • Block the view of an angle, preventing accurate shooting from the opposite team, and allowing your team to pass safely (especially useful against angles held by AWPers).
  • Splitting the defense of a site, by blocking off an angle (Examples are in site retakes and executes)
  • Opening an otherwise blocked path by extinguishing the fire blocking it
  • And last but not least, performing a famous "Ninja Defuse"; Smoking the bomb, and defusing it, preventing any defending terrorist from accurately shooting the defuser before they have defused.

High Explosive Grenade
9XgwFJeH9oC4m8TmkLJpKRRutQbTOK.png

The High Explosive Grenade (better known as the HE Grenade) as simple as it may seem, can be very useful (although not as important as a smoke grenade) in taking control of angles or locations or simply pushing back an opponent. With maximum damage of 98 against armored and 57 against unarmored opponents (or teammates), this grenade is simply perfect for finishing off already damaged opponents. It has a wide range, but can easily be blocked by any sort of solid cover. It has a fuse time and will detonate a few seconds after thrown, regardless of anything else.

According to its abilities, HE grenades are best used for:

  • Finishing off already damaged opponents.
  • Baiting out an opponent hiding behind cover.
  • Dealing damage to opponents from cover.
  • Dealing damage to a group of compact opponents.

Flashbang
7FQTebmdNLAhClPhtQzn7YqzODQWnD.png

Best paired with the smoke grenade, the Flashbang is yet another effective grenade. Capable of completely blinding (and deafening) anyone who sees it go off, albeit, for a few moments, this grenade is as lethal as it sounds. Similar to the HE grenade, the flashbang also has a fuse, going off a short time after it is thrown.

With its lethal ability, the flashbang is most used to:

  • To momentarily clear an angle (although it can be countered and must be used properly).
  • Provide support for a teammate by throwing it ahead.
  • Conceal a teammate momentarily from gunfire.

 

Incendiary Grenade / Molotov
kNC2DE7EpdJIDaIyJnnC6RYdtCaoNJ.pngErwqFtH00osW0ZbyWBJhrn2fUtLJy8.png

Two different grenades with the same function, the Incendiary Grenade, and Molotov are the firebombs of CSGO. As tactical as a smoke grenade and a flashbang, these grenades are used to set a wide area on fire for 7 seconds, dealing high damage to whoever unlucky enough to be caught up in one. Similar to most other grenades, these also have fuses, going off after a short time or upon contact with a horizontal surface. The key differences between the incendiary and the Molotov, are that the incendiary is counter-terrorist exclusive, and has a higher price tag, compared to the Molotov, which is terrorist exclusive and has a lower price tag. This is likely due to balancing.

Strategically speaking, these grenades are used to:

  • Block off opponents' path
  • Stop rushes to sites
  • Split up a group of opponents
  • Bait out an opponent behind cover
  • Heavily damage opponents holding a compact area.

Decoy Grenade

bcHi2e30v4XDvz8haTeKDTKcAQ2PFt.png

The most misunderstood among the grenades, the decoy grenade is cheap and simple, replicating gunfire sounds for 15 seconds, before detonating and dealing slight damage in its vicinity. The most important ability of a decoy, however, is that it sounds and looks exactly like a flashbang, making it a creative solution for fooling and confusing an opponent in a 1v1 situation.

This simple grenade can be used to:

  • Fool opponents into thinking there are more players in an area than actually present.
  • Misinform opponents (albeit momentarily) about the locations of your team.
  • Fool opponents into turning away, thinking it is a flashbang.

And this was an introduction to utility in CSGO. I sincerely hope that you learned something new from this article, and any feedback on the article would be greatly appreciated.

~Razh

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy