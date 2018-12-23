Company of heroes 2 Review

Gameplay:



weather: Many battles were fought in winter weather, troops can die of frostbite if you don't place down fireplaces Not all maps have winter, there are sunny maps too Some rivers are frozen, so you can go over it If a heavy vehicle, or a lot of people crosses it (it can break by an explosion too), it will break and drown your troops If troops are moving through deep snow, they will be slowed down Footprints are visible to the enemy, so they can track your troops down



Buildings: You can build next to your HQ You can build, tank center, vehicle center and weapons center each building give you different units your troops can occupy civilian buildings wooden building can be burnt down by flamethrowers, and concrete/brick houses can be damaged by artillery or by tanks and vehicles driving into them you can also build a field hospital, to help the injured troops



line-of-sight: You (the player) will only see enemies, that your troops can see

Resources: You can capture points, which generate fuel and ammunition points fuel and ammunition points can be used to get more vehicles and troops (better units cost more) Theres also Manpower, which is used for building, and recruiting troops



Multiplayer:





You need to capture every point, then destroy the enemy base You need to defend one or multiple points

You can in this game.. This game is a real time strategy game (RTS game). This is a sequel to Company of heroes which was released in 2006, CoH 2 (company of heroes 2) was released in 2013.Both games are set in World War II, and in CoH 2 you are controlling the Soviet Red Army.I mainly played the multiplayer of this game, and its a lot of fun with friends. The game has a few "pay-to-win" elements in it, because you can only unlock countries, generals and skins by paying. Every country and generals have different abilities and units. You can play 1v1, 2v2, 3v3 and 4v4, You can play with or against bots.There are 2 game modes (these game modes don't have names, instead of choosing the game mode, you need to choose the map, which has the game mode you want to play):

Singleplayer:



Its the same as the mutiplayer, you have objectives to capture or defend a point, the only difference is that you have a story to do, and you can only play by yourself.





My thoughts:



I like RTS games, (my favorite, is Red Alert 3, it's really nostalgic of me) but this game is a bit too repetitive, even with friends it can get boring pretty fast. The graphics aren't that bad, I like it. I like the gameplay mechanics, especially the line of sight and the building.

I think I get bored of the game fast because you can only unlock new content by paying for it.