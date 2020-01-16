Clash Royale (Part 9)

Hello to all users and gamers, in this article I will explain about some points of Clash Royale and answer to some useful question about this mobile game. I hope it will be useful and you will enjoy from it.





You don’t know about Clash Royale? No problem, here is an article that can help you:

gamehag.com/news/clash-royale102

❓ I don’t want to buy Gems, are there any ways to gain them for free?

Gems are the most valuable currencies in this game and you can use them in many ways, such as: Speeding up your chest unlocking progress, removing your card request cool down, entering some challenges, changing your name, buying some Golds, cards, chests and Emotes from the shop, skipping a Pass Royale Tire, changing your daily quests and more… For getting Gems, the most usual way is to buy them but there are some ways to gain them for free and I’m going to explain them below.





Doing some quests: Every day players get a new quest to do and completing these quests will reward them by some Gems, Golds and cards. (You can change one quest per day for free.)

Opening some chests: There are two chests that can contain some Gems in them. The first one is Free chest that often appears in the quest section and the second one is Crown chest that will be rewarded to players by gaining 10 crowns from battles.

Rewards of Special challenges: By each win players get, they can gain some rewards depends on the challenge they are participating in, the rewards of Special challenges can be: Gems, Golds, cards, chests, trade tokens and Emotes.

Prizes from the shop: There are chances to get some free rewards (like Gems) from the CR shop, players can claim these rewards by checking the shop daily. In addition of that, there can be some time limited prizes in there to celebrate some events.

Rewards of Clan war bounty: If players participate in the clan war, at the end of the war they will be rewarded by a war bounty and it doesn’t matter their clan wins or loses the war. In a war bounty the Golds reward is guaranteed and it mostly depends on the battle win(s) players get in the card collection day but there can be some extra rewards like some amount of Gems and depends on your luck.

Prizes from the Trophy Road: Every new season brings some new rewards for ranked players, they can gain theses rewards only by increasing their trophies; The higher league they reach, the more rewards they get. Theses rewards can also include some Gems.

Rewards of some Tournaments: There is a possibility to see some amount of Gems as a free Tournaments’ reward and for gaining it you should reach a certain amount of wins. (You can also unlock bonus Tournaments’ rewards by spending some Gems.)



❓ What are the difference between Special challenges and Normal (Classic\Grand) challenges?

Special challenges appear for a limited time and the rewards of them are so different and the first entry of them is totally free. Unlike Special challenges, Normal challenges have no time limit and you can enter them every time you want. The rewards of them are always some Golds and Cards and depends on how many wins you get in them. These challenges end at 12 wins and if you complete them until the end for the first time, you will earn a badge (for the both Classic and Grand challenge) for your Clash Royale profile. The entry cost for Classic challenge is: 10 Gems and for Grand challenge is: 100 Gems.