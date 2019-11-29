Clash Royale (Part 8)

Hello to all users and gamers, in this article I will explain about some points of Clash Royale and answer to some useful question about this mobile game. I hope it will be useful and you will enjoy from it.





❓ I want to know more about CR cards, can you explain more about them?

Sure I can! As I said before in my last article we have 4 kind of cards in this game, better to know what is the first level of these cards: Common cards are started at level 1, Rare cards (level 3), Epic cards (level 6) and Legendary ones (level 9) and the max level of all cards is LEVEL 13 just like your main towers level.

Upgrading a card to its next level requires some same cards and some amount of Golds. The higher level you want to upgrade, the higher price it costs. For example, if you want to upgrade a common card to its max level you need 5.000 same common cards and 100.000 Golds.

By upgrading a card to its next level you will gain some experience points that can help to level up your main towers. You can also get some XP by donating cards to your clan mates, at first glance it looks you are losing your cards and it doesn’t seem good but the XP you gain from this way is so valuable so I suggest you to donate cards as many as you can, it’s really worth it!

There are some trade tokens from each quality of cards in the game to exchange cards with your clan mates. If you want to trade some cards, you and one of your clan mates who wants to trade with you should have at least one trade token from the same quality. You offer a trade that can include 4 different cards from a pair of quality to exchange for your requested cards. (Attention: your clan mate can only pick 1 type of cards you offer, not all 4 different cards.)











For gaining cards, in addition of buying them in the shop or getting them from chests and events, you can also get them by requesting them from your clan, this feature is available every 7 hours and if you don’t want to wait, you can speed up your card requests by spending some amount of Gems. The total amount of cards you get in one request (In normal days) can be: 10 – 40 [one type of] Common cards or 1 – 4 [one type of] Rare cards and it only depends on which arena you are. Every Sunday you are allowed to request 1 – 4 [one type of] Epic cards too but it’s only available on Sundays. You can also gain 1 free Epic card from the shop on this day.

The cards you will get from chests are depends on the highest arena you are battling in it so if you haven’t reach an arena yet, it’s not possible for you to get the cards of that arena by opening chests or requesting; but there is one exception, the exception is Legendary chest that can include one Legendary card from any arena, even the arenas that you haven’t reach them yet.

About functions of cards, every card in the game has a unique explanation that can be shown just by clicking on them in cards collection section (where you manage to create a new deck or edit your previous one). These explanations usually help players to know more about cards performance. You can also test your new cards by playing some training matches. In additions of these ways, there is another way to see how a card can be so useful and what is the best play to make by a card. The way is watching some PRO players’ match replays in the TV Royale section. You can find many match replays from all arenas in there but I recommend you to watch most replays from the Legendary arena (Last arena). In the replays, you will find out about a simple card that can be so much useful and stronger than what you thought about it before, you will know what is best placement of a card and many other things…











