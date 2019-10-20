Clash Royale (Part 6)

Hello to all users and gamers, in this article I will explain about some points of Clash Royale and answer to some useful question about this mobile game. I hope it will be useful and you will enjoy from it.





What is Gold Rush event and its benefits? Is there any event that is called Gem Rush too?

There is an event that is called Gold Rush and normally appears in the end of each season of this game but it’s possible to see this event in the middle of a season too, during this event you can earn some amount of golds by destroying enemy towers in 1vs1 battles. It doesn’t matter you win the battle or not, any ways you get these extra golds just by eliminating towers; more towers you destroy, more amount of golds you get. The greatest amount of golds you can earn from this event are 10.000 golds and imagine if you are in top 10 players of the world, this amount won’t change at all but it’s possible for lower level players to earn less than this amount and there is a particular limit for them.

If you don’t have any skins for your towers during this event, your towers will look like Golden Towers.

Back to the old days of this game there was a Gem Rush event too; as you can guess in this event you got some Gems instead of Golds by eliminating enemy towers and the greatest earning limit was 250 Gems. However, this event was in the past and I haven’t seen it for so many months but I hope it will come back soon…

If you don’t have any skins for your towers during this event, your towers will look like Gem Towers.

Can you explain a little about Clash Royale shop? Is there any free reward in there?

One of the uses of currencies (Golds and Gems) is to buy some cards and chests from the CR shop. In this section you can find so many offers to buy including: Card exchange deals that can be from any type of cards even legendary ones, special Emote offers, buying some chests which you can not earn them from normal battles, buying some unique offers that appears for a limited time, purchasing some amount of Golds and Gems with your real money and ext.





There is a reason to check the CR shop daily and that’s because its free rewards. Every Sunday there is a gift to get a random Epic card, in addition of that every day there is a chance to find some gifts in it that can be: Free Gems and Golds, free cards and chests and even one free special gift chest to celebrate some cool events. Sadly, it is impossible to get some Emotes and buy-able chests from it for free but overall it’s okay!







