Rain

Gem38

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
Sign in to start chatting

25

0/160

EarnNewsClash Royale (Part 5)
By: Gamehag on October 17, 2019
(229 ratings)
Clash Royale (Part 5)

Clash Royale (Part 5)

Hello to all users and gamers, in this article I will explain about some points of Clash Royale and answer to some useful question about this mobile game. I hope it will be useful and you will enjoy from it.

You don’t know about Clash Royale? No problem, here is an article that can help you:

gamehag.com/news/clash-royale102

v8x_question.png What new things has new season of Clash Royale (Shoctober) brought for us?  

The 4th season of this game has come out with so many cool stuffs and new things which are just recently added to the game to make it fresh and more interesting to play for the CR players, so I’m going to explain a little about new things I found out about them in this the new update…
dqex_line.png

  • New Halloween arena & theme

If you have more than 4000 trophies in the game, you probably noticed about the new arena. A scary and cool battle field for ranked players. The whole main theme has been changed too, now we can see purple screen instead of usual blue theme. (+ New loading screen)

  • New rare card: Elixir Golem

It looks like Clash Royale team has a plan to add a new card every month with new season. This month we got Elixir Golem which is costed 3 elixirs to deploy and when it gets destroyed, it disparts to 2 El-Golemites and every single of them disparts to 2 small baby El-Golemites. Looks so powerful for a 3 elixir card, huh? The bad part still awaits, when it got totally destroyed your opponent receives 4 elixirs! This Tank type card only targets buildings and towers just like normal Golem and Giants and it’s been placed in Spooky Town. (Arena 12)

j3a_1.png
ylb6_1-1.png

  • New Pass Royale stuffs and Bonus Bank

Every new Pass Royale brings new rewards for P.R. users including: New tower skin (Pumpkin tower), New exclusive Emote, chests – golds – trade tokens and one new ability to gift 500 gold to your clan mates just by buying the Pass Royale status. Your clan mates can claim this reward once you activate this feature during the season.

Bonus Bank Gold will be usable when you completed the Tire 35 and reach the final reward. After that every 10 crowns you get adds 250 bonus golds to this bank. You can claim these extra golds when season ends. (The maximum golds you can earn is 10.000)

  • New Party mode

Before update there was a rumor that 2vs2 mode will be gone but it’s not true. Instead of the icon of 2vs2 mode, new party icon is appeared, click on it and you will see some modes to play for earning some chests without stress of losing any trophies; 2vs2 is one of them and the list of these modes will be updated…

5hba_2.png
lkg2_2-2.png

  • Some small changes
  • The trophy road rewards have been changed.
  • You can see Emotes animations just by clicking on them. (In personalize section)
  • Every player gets a new legendary Emote just by updating the game.
  • There are some new events which will give you some cool unique emotes.
  • New normal quests and Shocktober special quests have been appeared.
  • No longer global challenges list can be seen.
  • It no longer shows the costs of donating a MAX level card and now it’s free.
  • You can complete a Tire instantly just by paying 100 Gems.

This is my 5th article about Clash Royale, if you want to know more about this game check my previous article: gamehag.com/news/clash-royale-part-42

You’ll make me happy if you comment your opinion about my article and show me is it useful or not by rating it. Thanks for reading.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy