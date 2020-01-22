Rain

EarnNewsClash Royale (Part 11)
By: Gamehag on January 22, 2020
(429 ratings)
Clash Royale (Part 11)

Clash Royale (Part 11)

Hello to all users and gamers, in this article I will explain about some points of Clash Royale and answer to some useful question about this mobile game. I hope it will be useful and you will enjoy from it.

You don’t know about Clash Royale? No problem, here is an article that can help you:

gamehag.com/news/clash-royale102

❓ What are the Experience Points (XP) for, how to gain them?

 Almost in every game we know some points as XP and gaining them will increase players’ skills and abilities, in Clash Royale the goal of gaining them is to upgrade your main towers level, the MAX levels of the towers (Kings tower & Princess towers) are 13 and after that you gain *Star Points instead of Experience points. More powerful towers you have, more damage they cause to enemies’ troops and more health they gain from the beginning of the battle, having high level towers is a really good advantage that players can have against their opponents. There are two ways to earn these valuable points…

  • Upgrading your card to its’ next level:

For upgrading a card, you need some same cards and some amount of Golds, the MAX level of all cards are also 13 and for each higher level you want to upgrade a card, it will cost more and will give you more XP too. For example, upgrading a level 12 card to its’ MAX level will give 1.600 XP or Star Points.

  • Donating cards to your clan mates:

Donation is the best way to earn XP because it cost no Golds for you, you just send some cards to your clan mates and by helping them in this way you will get some XP. The amount of XP you can get is limited per day and depends on what kind of cards (Common – Rare – Epic) you are donating, the biggest number of donating a Common card is 8 cards and for a Rare\Epic card is 1 for each request.

dqex_line.png

*I explained about the Star Points in my previous articles, you can check them if you want to know more about S.P. stuffs.

4i7c_1.png
lh02_1-1.png

❓ I want to know more about Gold currency, how many ways do we have to get it?

We have two currencies in this game and as you know Gold is one of them. Golds are mostly used to upgrade a card and to buy some cards from CR shop. There are a lot of ways to get Golds in this game and earning them is not that hard you think. Let’s count the ways players can get Golds from them.

  • Prizes from CR shop
  • Rewards of Clan war bounty
  • Doing Some quests
  • Rewards of Normal Challenges
  • Rewards of Special challenges
  • Opening some chests
  • Donating MAX level cards
  • Prizes from Trophy Road
  • Getting the cards that you have a full stack of them
  • Rewards of some Tournaments
  • Unlocking Bonus Tournament reward
  • Activating Pass Royale status by your clan mates
  • Reaching Bonus Bank Gold
  • Exchanging some Gems in the shop
  • Winning your battles
  • Contributing in Gold Rush event

xxmi_2.png
votc_2-2.png

This is my 11th article about Clash Royale, if you want to know more about this game check my previous article: gamehag.com/news/clash-royale-part-10

You’ll make me happy if you comment your opinion about my article and show me is it useful or not by rating it. Thanks for reading!

