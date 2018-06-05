CLASH ROYALE META DECKS-VOL.2

I am keeping to tell my experiences with you ....

Hello guys.In my previous article i mentioned meta and meta decks and gameplay.In this article i continue introducing meta decks .So take a seat, lets begin.





Giant-Double Prince

This meta is very popular about 3-4 weeks and it seems it won’t go down in meta.Let’s look gameplay.

This deck has very agressive gameplay.If you like always attacking and destroy your enemy so thats your deck.

In this deck generally we play giant at the back and when he came to bridge we deploy ranged units at giants back.After according to the enemy we can use our spells.Some accasions enemy can want to make a big push slowly like golem,lava hound,giant or royal giant.In this accasions you can use your prince at the bridge other side.

In this deck generally we play giant at the back and when he came to bridge we deploy ranged units at giants back.After according to the enemy we can use our spells.Some accasions enemy can want to make a big push slowly like golem,lava hound,giant or royal giant.In this accasions you can use your prince at the bridge other side. Dark prince is core card of defense in this deck in my opinion.Use his shield effectively and never forget he do area damage.

Another combo in this deck is double prince.If you deploy two princes at the same time and let them charge they would be so powerful.Prince has massive damage and tanky and dark prince has shield and do area damage.Very fun huh.But you should do this when you think enemy can’t counter this because this combo uses 9 ELİXİR.

In this deck you should seperate the musketers and use battle ram at the ‘ less musketeer side ‘By this you attack two sides at the same time and enemy confuses.Maybe he/she avoid 1-2 waves But if you continue he/she make a fault and you will take crown.

Battle ram very versatile card use it defence and offence.If you took 1 crown , use your three musketers at the cross i mean new area which open when you take 1 crown.Then you will probably take second crown.This area:

Everybody knows this deck but a few people can play this deck properly.Very powerfull deck and always takes 2 or 3 crowns.(Some people put elixir collector this deck).

Note:Watch out for fireball, rocket and lightning.





Hog Rider-ExeNado

As you see this deck contain Hog Rider,Executioner and Tornado.Other cards generally cheap and versatile cards.If you think you use tornado properly use deck and push your trophies.

Gameplay is like hog cycle but you should use executioner tornado combo for defence and i think this is the one of best defences in the game.

And another crazy play : when you attack your hog rider and executioner at the back, if enemy uses his troops for defence you should use your tornado to gather them in front of the tower.By doing this you destroy your enemy units and do damage to enemy tower.Even you fail you have positive elixir trade.

This deck is broken in my opinion and if you ask me this deck can counter every deck in the game.You should try.

For now i mentioned this decks(Sorry for bad english).If you want another part of meta decks or tactics for improve your play,advices please remark this ate the commets. I will be here , goodbye.